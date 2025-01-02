You Won't Believe How the AP Described the Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas

The New Year’s Day attacks in Las Vegas and New Orleans have not only shocked the nation but also laid bare the FBI’s glaring failures and the mainstream media’s blatant bias.

In New Orleans, Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a rented Ford F-150 Lightning into a crowd on Bourbon Street. His vehicle carried firearms, pipe bombs, and an Islamic State flag. Videos later surfaced showing him pledging allegiance to ISIS. Jabbar’s attack killed 15 people and injured dozens more, marking it as one of the deadliest in the city’s history. The Federal Bureau of Investigation initially insisted the incident wasn’t terrorism-related.

Now it admits that it was.

In Las Vegas, 37-year-old Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger rented a Tesla Cybertruck in Colorado Springs, loaded it with flammable materials, and detonated it outside the Trump International Hotel. The explosion killed Livelsberger, injured seven others, and caused widespread chaos.

It didn’t take a genius to figure out that a Tesla exploding outside a Trump Hotel might not only have been a deliberate and symbolic attack, but the mainstream media initially reported it in such a way that suggested it was a random explosion.

“1 person dies when Tesla Cybertruck catches fire and explodes outside Trump’s Las Vegas hotel,” read the headline from the Associated Press.

One person died and seven others were injured Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck that appeared to be carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials told a news conference that a person died inside the futuristic-looking pickup truck and they were working to get the body out. Seven people nearby had minor injuries and several were taken to a hospital. The fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported at 8:40 a.m., a county spokesperson said in a statement.

It’s hard not to see that the implication is that the Cybertruck somehow exploded of its own accord, making it sound like it was a tragic accident — though information added to the report appears to clarify this.

And Musk didn’t appreciate the implication.

AP stands for Associated Propaganda pic.twitter.com/kh8rTuwlPK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

And seriously, who could blame him?

Despite the media’s attempts to suggest that the Tesla Cybertruck is unsafe and prone to explosion, the reality the decision to use it as a car bomb inadvertently saved lives. The truck’s robust construction likely limited the blast’s devastation, preventing more casualties than just the driver. With 1.8mm thick solid steel doors and a 1.4mm steel body — twice as thick as standard car sheet metal — the Cybertruck’s durability likely played a crucial role in containing the explosion’s impact.

According to law enforcement officials, “The fact that this was a Cybertruck really limited the damage that occurred. It had most of the blast go up through the truck and out. The front glass doors at the Trump hotel were not even broken by the blast, which they were directly in front of.”

