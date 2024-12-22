The Dominoes Are Falling Fast Over the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up

There truly aren’t enough words to describe just how big of a scandal the White House cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline really is.

As I’ve said before, the liberal media doesn’t feel that it has to protect Joe Biden anymore, and there have been a torrent of stories exposing how Biden’s mental decline was handled for four years. The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and even the New York Times have all hit the story.

The fallout from this could be extensive for the Democratic Party.

Democratic donor and operative Lindy Li hasn’t held back in her critiques of the party. For weeks, she’s been relentless, taking aim at Kamala Harris for squandering a billion dollars, criticizing her selection of Tim Walz, and calling out her embrace of radical positions. Li has even provided intriguing insider details about how Joe Biden was ultimately ousted, and what Pelosi and Obama really think of Kamala. Now, she’s dishing on Joe Biden’s mental decline.

“Let's just be very honest what's happening here,” Li said during a recent interview on Fox News. “The president has not been cognitively fit to assume the duties of the Oval Office for a number of years now. And it breaks my heart because I know President Biden and I love the man, but he is in no shape or form able to carry out the duties that the Commander in Chief requires, and it's just devastating.”

For our VIPs: The Real Reason the Media's Finally Reporting on Biden's Decline



Li continued, “And we saw that confirmed by the Wall Street Journal expose yesterday and also many exposes in the New York Times, in the Washington Post, over and over again, how his inner circle is actively covering for him and stepping up to the plate because he simply cannot.”

As we previously reported, the Wall Street Journal revealed in a lengthy exposé how White House aides were aware of Biden’s diminished mental state and actively covered it up pretty much from day one of his presidency.

Li herself isn’t blameless either. She told of a fundraiser for Biden on May 1 in Washington, D.C.: “I remember one of my family members, after interacting with President Biden, they said, oh, we're … effed.”

Privately DNC Donors were reacting "We're fucked" when confronted with Joe Biden's mental decline:

Lindy Li: "Kevin [Corke] let's just be very honest. The President has not been cognitively fit to assume the duties of Oval Office for a number of years now.

— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 21, 2024

Former Clinton operative Al Mottur has also expressed regret over aiding a cover-up.

“I'm disappointed in the Wall Street Journal story only in the sense that there are people now leaking on the record who may have been the same people telling us everything was fine,” he said.

Former Hillary Clinton Campaign Advisor scolds Democrats for covering up Joe Biden's mental decline, and admits Democrats have lost the moral high ground:

— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 20, 2024

The dominoes really are falling quickly. We have the media rushing in with stories they should have reported years ago, and now operatives are piling on. This scandal is likely to have long-term devastating consequences if this keeps up.