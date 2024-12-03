Democrat Strategist Reveals What Obama and Pelosi Really Think of Kamala Harris

In the wake of Trump’s victory, it’s been open season on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, particularly from the consultant class. One person taking aim is Democratic strategist and Democratic National Finance Committee member Lindy Li, who has been making the rounds with media hits the past few weeks and not holding back in her criticisms.

In a candid interview with NewsNation’s Natasha Zouves earlier this week, Li shed light on key figures in the Democratic Party, including Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi, and what they really think about Kamala Harris.

The conversation largely focused on the fact that neither Obama nor Pelosi wanted Kamala to top the ticket after Joe Biden was forced out of the race. While many figured as much, Li confirmed this was absolutely the case.

When asked directly, “Do you agree that Obama and Pelosi did not want Harris?” Li didn’t mince words. “I know they didn’t,” she replied. “I have a lot of friends in Obama World, and actually, I'm friends with Speaker Pelosi, and I spoke with her before….”

“And what did she tell you?” asked Zouves.

“It's not a matter of conjecture for me. I know they didn't.”

According to Li, Pelosi gave her tacit approval during the campaign to do media hits and call for Biden to drop out. “She said it was fine that I went on air to encourage President Biden to step down,” Li revealed. “It was July 21st when I went on Fox News Sunday, and I said it was … time for him to step down and pass the mantle to the next generation. It was necessary. It became clear that he was no longer able to effectively litigate the case against … Trump.”

Li added, “And Obama and Pelosi were both hoping for a primary instead of a coronation, so to speak.”

Pressed on who Pelosi and Obama were backing, Li painted a nuanced picture. “I don’t think Pelosi was hoping for anyone in particular, or not that I know of. I do know that Obama was carefully vetting Mark Kelly, the senator from Arizona. I know there were other names on his list.” She also noted, “I’m not saying that Kamala Harris was necessarily at the top of [Obama’s] list, but he was definitely considering other candidates. I don’t think she was ruled out.”

Li offered a glimpse into the frustrations of party leaders over how Biden’s swift endorsement of Harris effectively killed other options. Reflecting on the timeline, she recalled, “A lot of people anticipated that he might have stepped aside, but no one anticipated the two-for-one that we got that day.”

Obama and Pelosi did not want Kamala Harris:

Natasha Zouves: "Do you agree that Obama and Pelosi did not want Harris?"

Lindy Li: "I know they didn't. It's not a matter conjecture for me. I know they didn't. She said it was fine that I went on air to encourage President Biden to… pic.twitter.com/cfKVJ75epp — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 2, 2024

What a humiliating revelation for Kamala Harris. While we’ve all long suspected this, Li essentially confirmed there was a sharp disconnect between the gushing praise Harris received from Pelosi and the Obamas in public and their true feelings behind the scenes.

While they outwardly celebrated Harris's “historic” rise and political accomplishments, it’s obvious that the powerbrokers of the Democratic Party had zero confidence in her.