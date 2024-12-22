Lara Trump Teases 'Big Announcement'

Upon Senator Marco Rubio's selection as Donald Trump's secretary of state, rumors have swirled over whom Gov. Ron DeSantis might select to serve out the remainder of Rubio's term. Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, was quickly floated as a replacement.

Lara Trump acknowledged the rumors and expressed openness to the role, telling Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo last month, “If this is something I’m asked to do, I would seriously consider it,” while noting that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) had not yet contacted her.

Earlier this month, she even resigned as RNC co-chair, fueling speculation she was sending a message to Gov. DeSantis that she was available for the position. However, she has now officially withdrawn her name from consideration

"After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," she wrote in a post on X. "I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida. I have read so many of your kind messages and I cannot thank you enough."

While there are likely some in the party who are disappointed by this development. It was always unlikely that she was going to be selected. Though DeSantis isn't expected to name his pick until January, his public statements on the matter have suggested he plans to pick someone with more legislative experience.

"Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results," DeSantis said last month.

DeSantis’s call for “a proven record of results” made it clear Lara Trump wasn’t suited for the Senate seat. Her RNC success aside, her lack of legislative experience makes her a poor fit, despite what Trump loyalists might think.

Despite Lara Trump no longer being a contender for the position, she teased that a "big announcement" is coming soon.

"I do have a big announcement that I’m excited to share in January, so, stay tuned," she said. "I remain incredibly passionate about public service and look forward to serving our country again sometime in the future. In the meantime, I wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment."

Personally, I’m disappointed that Lara Trump didn’t remain as co-RNC chair. If Donald Trump wants to solidify his legacy within the Republican Party, keeping Lara in that role would have been a smart move.