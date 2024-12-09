Why Did Lara Trump Resign As RNC Co-Chair?

On Sunday night, Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, announced she was resigning as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

"Serving as the @GOP co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life," she said in a post on X.

She then highlighted the RNC’s success in achieving three key goals: breaking fundraising records, ensuring election integrity with a robust legal and poll-watching effort, and mobilizing millions, including low-propensity voters, during early voting.

Let's be honest about what's really happening here. Almost immediately after Trump named Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as his nominee for Secretary of State, rumors of Lara Trump as a possible replacement for Rubio in the Senate started swirling.

In a recent interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo, Lara Trump acknowledged the rumors and expressed openness to the role, saying, “If this is something I’m asked to do, I would seriously consider it,” while noting that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has not yet contacted her.

I’ve previously stated that if Donald Trump aims to build a lasting legacy within the Republican Party, Lara Trump is far more valuable in her current role as co-chair of the RNC. Her work has been instrumental to the party’s success, and removing her from that position would create a void that would be hard to fill, which makes me suspicious of this move. Many Trump supporters are still sour at DeSantis for not being loyal by seeking the Republican nomination for president this year. Lara Trump's resignation seems to be sending the message that she is available for the Senate gig.

I don't think it's going to work.

In a post on X last month, DeSantis addressed the situation of nominating someone to serve out the remainder of Rubio's term.

"Senator Marco Rubio is expected to resign from the Senate to assume duties as Secretary of State when the Trump administration takes power on January 20th, creating a vacancy roughly two months from today," DeSantis said. "We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting. More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January."

"Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results," he wrote.

When DeSantis stated he would choose someone with “a proven record of results,” it became clear to me that Lara Trump wouldn’t be his pick for the Senate seat. While she has excelled as RNC co-chair, the truth is she lacks the legislative experience needed to be the best fit for the role. Many Trump loyalists may view this as a snub or act of disloyalty, but that’s not the case. I think appointing Lara Trump to the Senate would be a mistake.

What concerns me is the motive for her resignation. Is this some 4D chess move to create a backlash against DeSantis should he not name her to replace Rubio? That's what it feels like.

I hope I'm wrong.