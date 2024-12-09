Trump’s Epic New Fragrance ‘Ad’ Trolls Jill Biden, And I Can't Stop Laughing

Joe Biden was notably absent from the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral last week, so his wife Jill and daughter Ashley went in his stead. Images of President-elect Donald Trump, the de facto guest of honor, sitting near Jill and even being friendly together naturally went viral.

In a phone interview with The New York Post, Trump described outgoing First Lady Jill Biden as “very nice” and said she “couldn’t have been nicer” after their friendly interaction at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

I just want to find someone that looks at me the way Jill Biden looks at Trump pic.twitter.com/cjiER7dWsV — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) December 7, 2024

Trump naturally saw a golden opportunity. If you haven't heard, Trump recently released a set of fragrances for sale to the public to commemorate his election victory. According to the website, the "Fight Fight Fight" collection of Trump's official fragrances is "For Patriots who never back down, like President Trump. This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle. Featuring Trump’s iconic image and raised fist, this limited-edition cologne embodies strength, power, and victory."

The perfume and cologne bottles prominently feature Trump’s image and raised fist, symbolizing resilience in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa. A bullet struck Trump in the right ear during the attack.

You may have heard or seen ads for the official Trump cologne and perfume, but the best ad ever for it isn't an official ad. Trump has once again showcased his unmatched trolling skills by using one of the viral photos from the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in a social media promotion.

"Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family. Go to gettrumpfragrances.com/. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!" Trump wrote. Accompanying the post was a photo from the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in France on Saturday showing Jill Biden gazing at Trump with what many interpreted as admiration.

It certainly wasn't the gaze of a woman who thinks Trump is a threat to democracy. The photo shows images of the cologne and perfume bottoms, featuring the tagline, "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!"

It's hilarious that this post is real. pic.twitter.com/lExkMbhnF9 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) December 9, 2024

I have to admit that I laughed out loud when I first saw it.

According to the FAQ, official Donald J. Trump fragrances "are a tribute to the Trump legacy, blending premium craftsmanship with a distinctive style."