WATCH: Don Lemon Has Hilarious Tantrum Over Trump Being TIME's Person of the Year

As my colleague Scott Pinksker wrote yesterday, TIME Magazine selected Donald Trump as its 2024 Person of the Year. A lot of people on the left aren’t happy about it—I guess they thought Kamala Harris deserved a consolation prize or something—and they’re making their grievances known.

Advertisement

One such person is the former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who had a theatrical meltdown filled with inaccuracies, exaggerations, and desperate virtue signaling on TikTok Live.

“Now, if they wanted to make someone Person of the Year,” Lemon began, already losing the plot, “they would have made someone who—and my God, I’m sure he loves this, right?—if they wanted to make someone Person of the Year, I don’t know, they could have done it to... with any person.” Any person? For someone who seems to be confident that Donald Trump doesn’t deserve the accolade, his inability to come up with a single alternative speaks volumes. Not Kamala? Not Joe? He couldn’t think of a single person.

Lemon then moved on to criticize the selection criteria for Person of the Year, which, for those keeping track, has always been about influence, not moral purity. But Lemon seems unaware of this, asking indignantly, “What? TIME Magazine, what are you doing?” He demanded to know, “What do you say to the women who I guess still read TIME magazine?” The jab inadvertently insults both TIME’s readership and women, who, by Lemon’s logic, can’t think for themselves and can’t see through the lies that are told about Donald Trump.

Advertisement

But wait, it gets worse. He gets lost in a laundry list of left-wing accusations about Trump. “You have someone on the cover of your magazine who is an adjudicated assaulter,” Lemon declared, apparently giving credence to the case of E. Jean Carroll, whose accusations against Trump were copied from a plot on "Law and Order: SVU."

Lemon continued, “You have someone who inspired an insurrection.” Another hilariously wrong take that ignores the facts. But since when does anyone who was once associated with CNN care about the facts?

Related: Sen. Kennedy Humiliates General Who Called Trump Supporters 'Fascists'



“You have someone who, without a doubt, the evidence is there, tried to overturn a free and fair election,” Lemon continued, because asking questions about whether there was fraud in an election is apparently trying to overturn an election. Has Hillary Clinton even admitted she lost fairly to Trump in 2016?

“You had someone who had multiple criminal counts and found guilty on multiple criminal counts,” he added, ignoring the partisan prosecutors and partisan juries involved and the fact that legal experts on both sides of the aisle panned the cases against Trump.

Advertisement

Lemon’s rant crescendoed with this gem: “Is this a joke? Did we get something wrong? Did someone scam us? Are we sure about this? Producers, there is a convicted felon on the cover of TIME magazine as the Person of the Year. Maybe we're being scammed. Did someone put out a fake tweet or something about this?”

🚨 "Time Magazine?! What are you DOING?!



Don Lemon throws a temper-tantrum over Trump being selected as "Person of the Year." pic.twitter.com/ox5P2W0eTw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024

I’m not sure why a dude posting a rant on social media with a crappy webcam would have producers—and if he actually does, they should be fired because his setup has zero production value to it.

Trump is TIME's person of the year, Don. Learn it. Know it. Live it.