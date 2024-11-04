Van Jones Is Worried That Kamala Is Pulling a Hillary

Matt Margolis | 2:47 PM on November 04, 2024
Remember how I said that 2024 is feeling a bit like 2016? Well, CNN political commentator Van Jones seems to think so as well. In fact, on Monday, he expressed just how worried he is that Kamala is going to lose.

"Well, I'm just nervous all the time, so I don't feel good about nothing and I'm not going to feel good about nothing until it's over," he said.

"I'm worried," he admitted. "Philadelphia is where we've got to run up a big margin. And — but Philly overall has been trending down not in terms of going toward the Republicans, just people not getting out to vote. And so you've got people out there like Pastor Carl Day who has got a bunch of young men with him knocking on doors and trying to get people to come out. It's a bigger, tougher fight in Philly to get that vote count up than it has been in the past. That has me worried."

Jones is also worried about the Jewish vote.

"Biden won the Jewish vote by 70% — 70 to 30 — last time," he pointed out. "Some polls show Kamala at 50-50. That is 70,000 votes we bled away. That is the margin for victory."

He also expressed concern about Kamala Harris’ decision to hold campaign events with celebrities in Pennsylvania during the final days before the election. He compared the strategy to 2016 when Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in a stunning upset.

"The other thing that makes me nervous, in 2016, we had a big star-studded event right on the edge of the election, and we lost the state," Jones continued. "I don't think people understand, working people sometimes have to choose. Am I going to go to the big, cool concert and pay for babysitting for that or am I going to figure out a way to get to the polls? I don‘t like these big star-studded events."

"In fact, they probably helped us lose less time," he added. "I'm just nervous, nervous."

According to Fox News, "Harris is set to campaign in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday alongside Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga. The vice president is also making a stop in Allentown, as well as Pittsburgh, where Katy Perry is set to perform."

Jones and CNN political commentator Scott Jennings also discussed the Jewish vote in Pennsylvania, which Jones said he was worried about.

After noting he was concerned about turnout in Philadelphia in general, he said, "Biden won the Jewish vote by 70%, 70-30 last time."

"Some polls show Kamala at 50-50," he said. "That is 70,000 votes we bled away, that is the margin for victory," Jones said. 

Jennings said whoever won Pennsylvania would likely be the next president of the United States.

Trump is also set to make a final campaign stop in Pennsylvania, but will also stop in Michigan and North Carolina on Monday.

Van Jones infamously cried on CNN during the network's election night coverage back in 2016 when it appeared that Trump was on the verge of winning.

