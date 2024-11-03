Brace Yourself for the Latest Poll from 2020’s Most Accurate Pollster

Matt Margolis | 2:16 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In the final weekend before the election, there is no shortage of polls to react to. Perhaps the biggest poll making waves right now is the latest Des Moines Register poll, conducted by the notoriously accurate Ann Selzer, showing Kamala up three points. Selzer’s reputation gave the poll a ton of significance, even if there’s little indication that anyone actually believes Kamala has a chance in Iowa.

However, there’s another poll that should be getting a lot of attention right now, the latest from AtlasIntel—the most accurate pollster in 2020. Last week, their poll ha Trump ahead in six out of the seven battleground states. The only state showing Kamala ahead was Wisconsin, by a mere 0.2 points.

But the latest poll from AtlasIntel is a bit different.

First, I should point out that Trump is ahead nationally 49% to 47.2%

What really speaks to the reliability of their poll is the stability of their results:

As for the battleground states, the newest poll has Trump ahead in all seven swing states, including Wisconsin. If that wasn’t good enough news for you, his lead is outside the margin of error in three states: Arizona, North Carolina, and Nevada.

In North Carolina and Georgia, Trump holds modest leads, outpacing Harris by 3.4 and 2.5 percentage points, respectively. His biggest leads are in Arizona and Nevada, where his advantage reaches 6.5 and 5.5 points. In Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, the race is closer, but Trump maintains slight leads, with margins ranging from 1.0 to 1.8 points. Overall, while the race remains tight in some states, Trump has managed to secure a consistent edge over Harris throughout these battleground regions.

This poll translates into a Trump Electoral College victory of 312-226.

So, this may be one poll, but it's from a reliable pollster. In the end, the only poll that matters is on Election Day, so make sure you get out there and vote.

