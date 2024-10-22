This Development Could Be Bigger Than Trump's McDonald's Visit

Former President Donald Trump's McDonald's visit was an epic success, and the left was so triggered by it that I would call it a double win. But that success could be eclipsed because on Tuesday it was announced that Trump is now set to appear on Joe Rogan’s highly popular podcast on Friday.

Politico has more:

The interview will take place at Rogan’s studio in Austin, Texas, according to a person familiar with the plans who was granted anonymity to discuss the matter. Rogan, who has more than 14 million followers on Spotify, has long occupied the top positions in national podcast ratings, and Trump’s appearance on his show continues the campaign’s push to win young male voters. In recent weeks, Trump has appeared on such male-friendly podcasts as “This Week w/ Theo Vaughn” and “Full Send,” a show hosted by the pro-Trump Nelk Boys. Trump has never appeared on Rogan’s podcast and the two have had a complicated relationship. In August, Trump called out Rogan after the podcaster claimed that politicians on both sides are manipulative except for Robert Kennedy Jr., who at the time was running for president. "It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024" Trump posted of Rogan, who is a UFC commentator. Yet Trump and Rogan have also had friendly moments in recent months, such as when they have greeted each other at UFC events.

Last week, Reuters reported that Kamala Harris "could sit down for an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, whose audience leans heavily towards young men, as she works to shore up support with male voters." No interview has been confirmed, though.

Harris campaign officials, in the final stretch of the U.S. presidential campaign, met with Rogan's team this week but an appearance has not been confirmed yet, said two of the sources, who have knowledge of the matter. Rogan, who runs the most popular podcast in the United States, has a highly coveted and devoted following that numbers in the tens of millions. The interview will offer Harris an opportunity to make her case to his followers, as she works to shore up support with male voters and Black men in particular. Numerous public polls suggest Republican nominee Donald Trump could outperform among young men of all races.

It’s highly doubtful Kamala Harris would ever appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast, given her preference for tightly controlled interviews with sympathetic hosts. Just last week, her disastrous interview with Bret Baier on Fox News fueled speculation that she’d avoid taking risks like a Rogan appearance at this point in the race.

Seriously, can you imagine Kamala engaging in a lengthy, substantive conversation with Rogan? I can't. On top of that, with Trump already confirming his interview with Rogan, any attempt by Kamala to follow suit would likely come across as desperate — just like she'd look silly doing a McDonald's photo op now.

Not only do I not see Kamala doing her own interview with Rogan, but I personally think that these podcast interviews are some of his best media appearances. I suspect this will be a big win for him heading into the final week of the campaign.