Kamala’s Latest Train Wreck Came With a Free Fake Spanish Accent

When we first learned that Kamala Harris would do a town hall event on Univision, many predicted she would dust off her fake Spanish accent for the event, and she didn't disappoint.

But the fake accent was truly the least of her problems.

Like all of her unscripted public appearances, it was a train wreck. It's amazing to think that Kamala continues to limit herself to softball interviews with friendly networks and interviewers, yet still can't figure out a way to appear as if she has any idea what she's talking about. How many times can she avoid giving substantive answers without her campaign advisors telling her she needs to start doing that? Or, perhaps they have told her, and she just has no idea what her plans are or how to talk about them?

First, let's check out her fake Spanish accent.

As I said, her fake accent was the least of her problems. She tossed another classic Kamala word salad about her leadership during the hurricanes.

"I'll start by speaking to all of the people who are living in the southeast corridor who have been so devastated by Hurricane Helene, Milton, and, I cannot stress enough, the work that we have been doing around the clock to make sure that the federal resources are on the ground in partnership with state and local leaders to do the work of giving people the relief they need so immediately, plus a commitment to helping people in the long term."

Is it impossible for her not to speak in run-on sentences? And get this, she wasn't done.

"I do think that the crisis that we have just experienced and the ongoing effects of it because of these hurricanes are yet another example of the importance of having leadership at a moment of crisis who understands their role and responsibility," she said.

Says the woman who held a fundraiser in San Francisco and recorded an interview on a sex podcast instead of responding to Hurricane Helene. Now, watch that, and look at the audience, and tell me if you think they bought it.

One of my favorite parts, however, was when she was patting herself on the back over her immigration record.

"I will put my record up against anyone in terms of the work I have always done and will always do to ensure we have a secure border."

Really? She was part of the administration that inherited a secure southern border, opened it up, and allowed more than 20 million illegals into the country, and she thinks she has a record to brag about. She is the border czar, for crying out loud.

Her answers on economic issues weren't any better. One woman in the audience pointed out that her weekly grocery bill went from $250 to $350 and asked. "What are you going to do to help the middle class so that the cost of living does not destroy us?"

Want to guess what Kamala's answer was?

"Here's how I feel about it," she said. "Again, you've heard my story. I come from the working class. I'm never gonna forget where I come from."

Again with that bogus talking point. I guess after she was widely mocked for saying, "I grew up a middle-class kid" over and over again, she thought that by saying "working-class," she was mixing it up a bit. Still, she's been asked by voters plenty of times about what she will do to bring prices down, and she has no answer. She delivers her standard line about growing up in the middle class (which isn't true) and then launches right into platitudes that don't mean anything.

"And part of what we have to do is build what I call an opportunity economy where people have the opportunity like you have described for you to be able to work hard and your five daughters have an opportunity to then do what they and what you aspire for them to be able to do without having to worry about just getting by."

It's amazing to think she still can't come up with a solid answer to this question.

Kamala really is just so bad at this.