CNN Polling Expert Explains Why Democrats Are ‘Bedwetting’

On Friday, CNN’s Harry Enten addressed the growing sense of alarm among Democrats regarding Kamala Harris’s polling in crucial battleground states. Describing this anxiety, Enten quipped, “What is with all of this bedwetting among Democrats?”

His assessment focused on the Great Lakes states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan—the so-called “blue wall” states she needs if she wants to win the election.

Enten noted that three weeks ago, Harris had a slight lead in all three, up by two points in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and by three points in Michigan. However, he pointed out that “the race is even tighter” now, with Harris holding only a one-point advantage in all three states based on CNN’s polling average. For what it’s worth, Trump has reclaimed the lead in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the RealClearPolitics averages of those states.

While some may dismiss the numbers Enten presented as insignificant, he emphasized that “in a year in which this race has been so static,” these shifts raise red flags for Democratic supporters.

When comparing current polling averages across these three states, the numbers tell a troubling story for Harris. Eight years ago, Hillary Clinton enjoyed a significant eight-point lead across these states, while Joe Biden was ahead by seven points four years ago. Today, Harris’s average lead, based on CNN's analysis, is a mere point.

"So Kamala Harris — at least in the polling — is doing considerably worse than Biden or Clinton," he said. "And of course, Clinton lost in all three of these states, and Joe Biden barely won in all three of these states. So when you see Harris up by just a point across these three, I think that this is really the type of thing that gets Democrats really to worry, John. Because the simple fact is, Kamala Harris is doing considerably worse than either Biden or Clinton was."

CNN’s John Berman agreed. “At this number, what you start hoping for is somehow that the polls […] are right this time and doing a better [job], and that's a little bit of a thin read to base your hope on. There may be some other reasons in general why Democrats are more worried.”

According to Enten, the tightening race in the Great Lakes battleground states sends a clear message: Democrats should be concerned about their current trajectory. As Enten concluded, “When you see Harris up by just a point across these three, I think this is really the type of thing that gets Democrats really to worry.”

With the election drawing near, the stakes have never been higher. If Harris is unable to consolidate her support and regain a more comfortable lead, the Democratic Party could be in real trouble.

While Enten and Berman can't deny the shift in the polls, Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has a theory for why it's happening.

"My guess is that we're in the early stages of watching her, collapse and that, given the objective larger realities that that surround her," he said on the 2Way streaming platform. "My hunch as a historian and occasional novelist is that sometime the last two weeks, Joe and Jill [Biden] looked at each other and thought, you know, wouldn't it be a great legacy if Joe's the only guy ever to beat Trump?"

Gingrich continued, "And I think the stuff [Joe Biden's] done to undermine her in the last 10 days is pretty amazing, and I don't think it's an accident."