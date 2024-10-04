Kamala Taped Explicit ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview During Hurricane Helene Recovery

Vice President Kamala Harris, already under fire for her indifference to the devastation of Hurricane Helene and the federal government's sluggish response, has now raised further eyebrows by recording an episode of the explicit “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week.

At a time when Americans are grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic storm as well as increased tensions in the Middle East, Kamala's priorities are completely out of whack. Although she has made some appearances on supportive media platforms, she has largely shied away from traditional press engagements and has done zero press conferences.

"As the Southeast reels from the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to avoid direct interactions with the mainstream press," reports MXM News. "Instead, she recorded an episode of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, known for its graphic discussions on sex and relationships. The decision to appear on this show, in a week marked by a national disaster and rising Middle East tensions, has raised questions about Harris’s media priorities and her reluctance to face tough questions from mainstream reporters."

While the interview hasn’t been released yet, an anonymous source provided MXM News with the details of Kamala's schedule. Kamala also attended a campaign fundraiser in San Francisco on Sunday, and by Monday, President Biden announced there would be no additional federal aid for hurricane victims.

Helene, which struck as a Category 4 storm, has wreaked havoc across six states, resulting in over 215 confirmed fatalities and becoming the third-deadliest hurricane in the U.S. this century. North Carolina’s Asheville recorded nearly 14 inches of rain, leading to severe flooding and extensive infrastructure damage. Recovery teams are working in devastated regions, where many communities remain isolated due to washed-out roads and power outages. However, many have called out the federal government for its inadequate response.

The "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which Harris recorded this week, is infamous for episodes that delve into topics like the “Gluck Gluck 9000” oral sex technique and various relationship and dating hacks. The show’s tagline, “Exploiting their lives makes you feel better about yours,” encapsulates its explicit and often sensational content. With episode titles such as “Nudes Never Die,” the podcast generally caters to a younger audience with discussions far removed from the weighty issues currently facing the country. Conservative commentators argue that Harris’s media strategy reflects a deliberate avoidance of substantive discussions on pressing matters like economic policy, hurricane recovery, and foreign affairs. In stark contrast, former President Donald Trump has held multiple press conferences, taking questions from reporters and engaging with the public on topics including immigration, inflation, and crime. As the public awaits Harris’s next move, her decision to engage with an entertainment podcast rather than a mainstream press outlet leaves many questioning whether she will eventually face the tougher inquiries necessary for addressing the nation’s concerns. In a time of crisis, Harris's media strategy suggests a focus on controlled, less challenging environments, highlighting a potential gap in the public’s access to direct and candid information.

This reflects the ongoing incompetence and indifference of the Biden-Harris administration when it comes to disaster management. Former Clinton advisor Doug Schoen expressed disbelief at the administration's response.

“I'm speechless, having worked in a White House that was responsive […] Vice President Harris and President Biden should have been in North Carolina," he told Fox News earlier this week. "They should have been there for substantive reasons. They should have been there for political reasons and personal reasons.”

In contrast, Donald Trump stepped up to demonstrate leadership, delivering a speech in Valdosta, Ga., where he pledged support, praised relief efforts, and blasted the Biden-Harris administration's lackluster response. He also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for victims.