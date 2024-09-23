Did the Biden-Harris DOJ Put a Bounty on Trump’s Head?

On Monday, the Department of Justice released a handwritten letter from Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The letter, written months before the attempt, was turned over to authorities by a witness who received it along with other items in a box several months prior.

And the son of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., is blasting the Department of Justice for releasing the letter.

WTF!? Why is Kamala's DOJ publicizing Ryan Wesley Routh putting a bounty on my dad's head??? https://t.co/opFtwwhKAU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 23, 2024

"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump,” the letter began, "but I am so sorry I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster."

"It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can compete the job,” the letter continues. “Everyone across the globe from the younger to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president. U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity."

It certainly is curious why the Biden-Harris administration released this letter publicly, when, more often than not, the manifestos of killers are kept under wraps as much as possible. For example the manifesto of the Covenant School shooter has yet to be fully released, despite the fact that there is significant public interest in the transgender shooter’s motives. So far, only small portions of her writings have managed to be released or leaked.

It’s also curious that this letter would be released when the Biden administration has not been cooperating with the state of Florida’s own investigation. During an interview with Fox News, Laura Ingraham asked Governor Ron DeSantis if federal authorities were assisting Florida’s efforts and if he was concerned about the lack of information.

“The answer is no, they’re not being cooperative. Yes, I am concerned. I mean, for example, we were rebuffed. Our investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach,” DeSantis told her.

“I think [the federal government has taken] the position they don’t want the state of Florida to be involved in this. But here’s the thing, there were multiple violations of Florida law across multiple jurisdictions,” DeSantis added. “I think that they’ve just taken that position […] Even though I’ve been very clear, the state of Florida is going to do an investigation, you know, I’ve not disputed their right to also investigate. It’s the federal government, [Trump] was in their protective custody as a presidential candidate."

Ingraham also mentioned that FBI agents and former agents “say they think it’s quite odd” that in both assassination attempts on Donald Trump, federal authorities were extremely quick to conclude that the suspects acted alone or that their motives were unclear.

“We need to know, how did [Routh] end up in Florida to begin with? What is this pathway this guy has taken to end up in those bushes trying to assassinate the former president of the United States and current Republican nominee? How did that happen?” DeSantis told Ingraham. “We have not gotten answers about Butler. We haven’t gotten answers about things like the Las Vegas shooting from many years ago. So part of the investigation that our folks are doing is they are going to provide evidence they find of motive, evidence of his associations, and evidence of his belief. I think that’s very important that the public get the real story on that.”