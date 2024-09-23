BREAKING: Second Trump Shooter Wrote a Chilling Letter Before Assassination Attempt

The Justice Department released a disturbing letter that Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, wrote. A witness received the handwritten letter from Routh, a Democrat donor with a long criminal record, months before the attack and turned it in to authorities.

"On September 18, 2024, law enforcement was contacted by a civilian witness who stated that ROUTH had dropped off a box at his residence several months prior," the DOJ explains in the document. "After learning of the September 15, 2024, incident at Trump International, the witness opened the box. The witness stated the box contained ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones, and various letters."

One of the handwritten letters was addressed "Dear World," and it discussed the assassination attempt along with ammunition and other items.

The Department of Justice released a photo of the first page of the letter.

Dear World, This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job. Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president. U.S. presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity. Trump fails to understand any of...

The page ends there, and the department did not include a photo of any other pages. It is unclear why. The document did say that Routh later wrote that Trump “ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled.”

The Department of Justice did not reveal the content of the other letters, though it seems reasonable to suspect that they addressed various potential outcomes of his planned assassination.

The document also cites Routh's 2023 self-published book, "Ukraine’s Unwinnable War: The Fatal Flaw of Democracy, World Abandonment and the Global Citizen-Taiwan, Afghanistan, North Korea, WWIII and the End of Humanity." The book, which is still available on Amazon, discusses a potential assassination of Trump and even encourages Iran to carry it out.

In the book, ROUTH stated that he "must take part of the blame for the [person] that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless, but I am man enough to say that I misjudged and made a terrible mistake and Iran, I apologize. You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal. No one here in the US seems to have the balls to put natural selection to work or even unnatural selection."

Considering that Routh wrote the letters months before the September 15 attempt, it is likely that Routh could have been staking out Trump's golf course several times between when he originally wrote the letter and the day of the assassination attempt. It will be interesting to see if such details eventually come out. One thing is clear: Routh carefully planned this.