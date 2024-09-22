Tim Walz Drops a Truth Bomb That Could Sink Kamala Harris’s Campaign

In a surprising turn of events, Kamala Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, may have just delivered the most damaging blow to her presidential campaign—and it came from an accidental moment of honesty.

It’s no secret that Kamala is trying to figure out how to simultaneously present herself as a “new way forward” without distancing herself too much from Joe Biden. The way Kamala speaks, you would think that Donald Trump is the incumbent president.

Of course Trump is not the incumbent president, but Kamala Haris is the incumbent vice president—a fact that seemed lost on her running mate during a campaign rally in Bethlehem, Pa., on Saturday, when he declared, “We can't afford four more years of this.”

🚨 WALZ FINALLY TELLS THE TRUTH: "We can't afford four more years" of Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EwhBbY0O4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

Here's more from Fox News:

"Things like we did in Minnesota, to have enhanced background checks and red flag laws, to get guns out of there, to make a difference," Walz described. "And I still got my guns to go shoot pheasants in a couple weeks….We need some water, can we get [a] check on him?" the candidate added, while pointing at the attendee. Around two minutes later, the Democrat brought attention back to the race and began criticizing former President Trump and his running mate JD Vance. "I'll bring her home here quick, folks: Look, Kamala Harris made it clear these guys want to instill fear," Walz began. "They want to tell you that [you should] just get over it, it's a fact of life. This is the way it is." "[Harris] simply has said it doesn't have to be this way," he added. "It doesn't have to be this way. We can't afford four more years of this." Walz then segued into discussing Project 2025, which the Trump campaign has repeatedly disavowed. Although Walz may have been referring to gun violence or Trump's rhetoric when he cited "four more years" of an issue, the ambiguity of his statement led conservative commentators to roast the Minnesota governor on social media for what appeared to be a criticism of the Biden administration.

Typically, candidates running for reelection turn "four more years" into a rallying cry for their base. But when the party in power says “We can’t afford four more years of this,” it feels like an indictment of their own leadership. After all, who’s been in the White House while Americans are struggling? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

So when Kamala’s own running mate utters that line, it sounds like a free campaign ad for Donald Trump. Trump should capitalize on this, running ads on a loop showing how inflation is soaring, grocery prices are skyrocketing, crime is surging, illegal immigration is out of control, and wars are breaking out—paired perfectly with Walz’s line, “We can’t afford four more years of this.”

It would be political malpractice for the Trump campaign not to highlight this clip in their next ads. Walz’s blunder ripped through the usual narrative spin, revealing the fundamental flaw in the Biden-Harris strategy: They can’t credibly position themselves as agents of change when Kamala Harris has been in a position of power throughout the past few years of turmoil

The American people know Kamala was in office when inflation surged. They know she was there when illegal immigration hit crisis levels at the border, when crime rates skyrocketed, and when international conflicts escalated.

She’s been an integral part of the very administration that has overseen these failures, right alongside Joe Biden, who few people believe has actually been making any decisions at all. Remember, from the beginning, they didn't brand themselves as the Biden administration, but the Biden-Harris administration. Kamala can’t distance herself from that now.

And thank you, Tim Walz, for making that clear.

