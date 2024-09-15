CNN Destroys Kamala Harris Campaign For Spreading Disinformation on Social Media

Matt Margolis | 10:28 AM on September 15, 2024
In 2019, Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN’s Jake Tapper that social media companies “are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop.” 

With this stance, she aligned herself with the kind of authoritarian logic that dictators throughout history have used to justify censorship, claiming it's necessary to protect the public from so-called disinformation. Yet, her own campaign is guilty of spreading disinformation. And that's not coming from me; that's coming from CNN.

"A social media account run by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has been repeatedly deceptive," observed CNN's Daniel Dale. "The @KamalaHQ account, which has more than 1.3 million followers on the X social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has made a habit of misleadingly clipping and inaccurately captioning video clips to attack former President Donald Trump."

Dale gave eight examples of the account deliberately spreading misinformation.

The first post mentioned in the article falsely implied that Trump was confused about where he was during a rally in Pennsylvania by showing him mention North Carolina. In reality, he was acknowledging North Carolina supporters in the crowd. Another post falsely implied Trump was confused about his location again during an Arizona speech, but omitted the context that he was discussing Pennsylvania’s immigration issues.

It should come as no surprise that another lie referenced by Dale was Trump’s 2017 Charlottesville comments, which Kamala lied about during the debate last week, yet wasn't fact-checked over.

Kamala's campaign also lied about Sen. JD Vance. The campaign posted a clip suggesting he supported privatizing veterans' healthcare, but the full quote showed he advocated for more flexibility while maintaining federal care. Another post falsely tied Trump’s monument-damage penalties to Project 2025, "But the full video of the rally shows Trump was not even talking about Project 2025 or his future plans."

Recommended: Taylor Swift's Endorsement of Kamala Harris May Have Backfired Big Time

Similarly, a post implied Trump’s tax policies only favored the wealthy, cutting out his plans for broader tax cuts. Vance was also misquoted in a union speech to make it seem like he admitted Republicans are anti-union, but the full remarks showed he excluded himself and Trump from that claim. Lastly, the campaign falsely linked Jack Posobiec’s comments about political power to Project 2025, though he never mentioned it in his remarks. 

Trust me when I tell youth these are just a selection of the misleading or outright false posts by the Kamala Harris campaign. The strategy of selectively edited content and misleading claims to distort public perception was going on even when the account was run by the Biden campaign.

Here at PJ Media, we're doing everything we can to make sure the truth about Kamala Harris is exposed.

