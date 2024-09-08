Biden’s Excessive Vacationing Looks Even Worse When You Put It This Way

By most estimates, Joe Biden has spent about 40% of his presidency on vacation, and that sounds pretty darn bad at face value. The most important job in the country, if not the world, and he's phoning it in from the beach.

Imagine if you could get away with that.

Well, it turns out that it would take the average worker a long time to accumulate the same amount of vacation time Joe Biden has in three and a half years.

About 48 years.

"The 81-year-old commander-in-chief has racked up 532 vacation days in less than four years in office — the rough equivalent to 48 years of vacations, according to shocking data compiled by the Republican National Committee," reports the New York Post. "The total was crunched using Expedia’s Annual Vacation Deprivation Report, which is based on the average vacation time taken by Americans — 11 days a year, the Washington Examiner reported."

“The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency,” said Mark Paoletta, the general counsel of the White House budget office under former President Trump. “Inflation has been out of control; prices still way too high; our border overrun with millions of illegal aliens committing violent crimes on our citizens; the world in a perilous state; and all Biden wants to do is go on vacation and check out – for more than 530 days,” he added. The staggering tally represent 40.3% of his presidency, according to the RNC which noted that last Saturday’s fun in the sun for Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware was his “16th straight day on vacation.”

Speculation has emerged that President Biden has been keeping a lower profile since late July, reportedly due to frustration with fellow Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for forcing him to drop out of the presidential race

Biden's vacation time has far surpassed that of any of his predecessors. According to the Post, Donald Trump spent 26% of his presidency on personal trips, while Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama took vacations for just 11% of their terms. Jimmy Carter only took 5% off during his single term.

The White House insists that Joe Biden has actually taken fewer vacations than his predecessors.

“It’s not a surprise that the same geniuses who attack President Biden for petting hero dogs and liking ice cream can’t count, but he has taken fewer vacation days than the modern average for presidents and works hard every day, wherever he is,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

Yeah, okay. Whatever you say. We've seen too much footage of Joe Biden just sitting on a beach doing nothing for the White House to be taken seriously with that explanation.

“We probably would have been better off if he did even less and went on vacation more,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) told the Post. “Sadly, he repealed President Trump’s border policies, lifted sanctions on Iran that enriched them, and implemented anti-energy policies that drove up the cost gas, food and utility bills. If he just left things alone, things would be better.”

