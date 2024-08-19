Kamala Reboots Biden’s Gas Station Visit, And It Was Bad

Matt Margolis | 11:26 AM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher, file

Earlier this year, Joe Biden attempted to replicate Donald Trump's impromptu visit to a Harlem bodega by going to a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh. 

It did not go well. While hundreds, if not thousands, of fans chanting, "Four more years!" and "Trump! Trump! Trump!" and "We love Trump!" greeted Trump, the Biden campaign stop was low energy, with no crowds or cheers. 

Apparently, the Harris-Walz campaign doesn't have any new tricks to pull because it decided to do its own gas station visit that was no less cringeworthy, with Harris looking around while her husband finds her a bag of Doritos.

What makes this even more pathetic is that it was totally scripted. If you couldn't already tell in the previous video, a separate video that Tim Walz's X account shared shows the Minnesota governor also finds her — you guessed it — a bag of Doritos even though he was probably supposed to get her Corn Nuts like she asked.

Don Lemon Gets Trumped Hardcore Interviewing Voters in Atlantic City!

Does anyone believe she likes either snack or that her campaign conducted a poll to figure out what snacks she should look for?

In the first video, where Kamala's husband hands her the Doritos, you can see Walz in the background watching the whole thing. So he knows Kamala already has her staged bag of Doritos. Was there a miscommunication between Walz's handlers and Kamala's?

If there's anything to take away from these videos, it's how everything about the Harris-Walz campaign is fake and manufactured for cameras. She has largely avoided interviews and press conferences, and it has worked for her so far. But cracks have formed. The pressure is getting to her, and on Sunday, she deigned to answer a question from the media, which resulted in the expected disastrous results. 

Kamala Answers a Question About Her Economic Policy, And It's a Dumpster Fire

When a reporter asked her how she plans to pay for her recently unveiled economic policies, Harris gave a rambling and incoherent answer. She mentioned her child tax credit plan, claiming it would generate a "return on investment" and repeating the phrase "return on investment" four times, suggesting that the policies would magically pay for themselves.

The magic of her newly minted campaign is wearing off. If they're resorting to rebooting Joe Biden's failed visits to a Sheetz gas station, they've run out of ideas.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

