Kamala Reboots Biden’s Gas Station Visit, And It Was Bad

Earlier this year, Joe Biden attempted to replicate Donald Trump's impromptu visit to a Harlem bodega by going to a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh.

It did not go well. While hundreds, if not thousands, of fans chanting, "Four more years!" and "Trump! Trump! Trump!" and "We love Trump!" greeted Trump, the Biden campaign stop was low energy, with no crowds or cheers.

Biden just tried to copy Trump by going to a gas station in Pennsylvania.



Instead he got ignored by everyone there.pic.twitter.com/o5ABNzwgNP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 17, 2024

Apparently, the Harris-Walz campaign doesn't have any new tricks to pull because it decided to do its own gas station visit that was no less cringeworthy, with Harris looking around while her husband finds her a bag of Doritos.

Kamala Harris stops at Sheetz, immediately goes full cringe pic.twitter.com/B1VolywQEK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

What makes this even more pathetic is that it was totally scripted. If you couldn't already tell in the previous video, a separate video that Tim Walz's X account shared shows the Minnesota governor also finds her — you guessed it — a bag of Doritos even though he was probably supposed to get her Corn Nuts like she asked.

Does anyone believe she likes either snack or that her campaign conducted a poll to figure out what snacks she should look for?

Every road trip needs a snack break.



Doritos acquired. I got you, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/5nXfEARqwF — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 18, 2024

In the first video, where Kamala's husband hands her the Doritos, you can see Walz in the background watching the whole thing. So he knows Kamala already has her staged bag of Doritos. Was there a miscommunication between Walz's handlers and Kamala's?

NEW: The Harris campaign appears to have been caught scripting two different Doritos handoffs to Kamala Harris at a Pennsylvania, Sheetz.



The first one was her husband “finding” Doritos.



The second handoff was Tim Walz, “finding” another bag of Doritos that he handed to the… pic.twitter.com/zguAh0zxrC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2024

If there's anything to take away from these videos, it's how everything about the Harris-Walz campaign is fake and manufactured for cameras. She has largely avoided interviews and press conferences, and it has worked for her so far. But cracks have formed. The pressure is getting to her, and on Sunday, she deigned to answer a question from the media, which resulted in the expected disastrous results.

When a reporter asked her how she plans to pay for her recently unveiled economic policies, Harris gave a rambling and incoherent answer. She mentioned her child tax credit plan, claiming it would generate a "return on investment" and repeating the phrase "return on investment" four times, suggesting that the policies would magically pay for themselves.

The magic of her newly minted campaign is wearing off. If they're resorting to rebooting Joe Biden's failed visits to a Sheetz gas station, they've run out of ideas.