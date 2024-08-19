Kamala Answers a Question About Her Economic Policy, And It’s a Dumpster Fire

The Harris-Walz campaign wants us to believe that Donald Trump is too scared to debate Kamala Harris. Of course, they said the same thing about Joe Biden, too, and look how that worked out.

Meanwhile, Harris has been avoiding interviews, press conferences, and any unscripted moments like the plague since becoming the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. Unfortunately for her, even the liberal media is calling her out for it.

I guess she's feeling the pressure because she spoke with reporters on Sunday in Pennsylvania. And, as you can expect, it was a dumpster fire.

"You unveiled your economic policies last week, " the reporter noted. "Can you explain how you're going to pay for those? And can you give us a sense of what other policies you want to unveil?"

Easy question, right? How are you going to pay for them?

"Sure. Well, I mean, you just look at it in terms of what we are talking about," she began. "For example, around children and the child tax credit and extending the EITC [Earned Income Tax Credit]. That—it's at $6,000 for the first year of a child's life. The return on that investment in terms of what that will do and what it will pay for, will be tremendous."

She continued, "We've seen it when we did it the first year of our administration, reduced, we reduced child povracy [sic] by over 50% so that's a lot of the work."

And then what we're doing in terms of the tax credits, we know that there's a great return on that investment. And when we increase home ownership in America, what that means in terms of increasing the tax base, not to mention property tax base, what that does to fund schools, again, return on investment, I think it's a mistake for any person who talks about public policy to not critically evaluate how you measure the return on investment. When you are strengthening neighborhoods, strengthening communities, and in particular the economy of those communities and investing in a broad based economy, everybody benefits and it pays for itself.

This is a completely incoherent way of saying, "We don't have to pay for it; it will pay for itself." It is absurd answers like these that explain why Harris is the most unpopular vice president in the history of polling and why her campaign strategy has been to avoid interviews and press conferences. For those of you who didn't keep track, she said "return on investment" four times.

But you need to watch it to get a sense of how nervous she is answering a question without her script in front of her:

Kamala just took an ultra rare question from the press on how she plans on paying for her economic plan



She used the phrase “return on investment” 4 times in one minute and says she’ll reduce “child povracy” by 50%



She’s either nervous, drunk, or both



Not ready for prime time pic.twitter.com/wQ1DrwHvrQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 18, 2024

It's ironic and moronic that the same party that thinks that tax cuts cause deficits also thinks that entitlements don't.

I can't wait for the debates next month. It's just too bad that she is too scared to debate Trump on Fox News.