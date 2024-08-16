Kamala Humiliates Herself Unveiling Her New Economic Policy

Kamala Harris finally unveiled her economic agenda on Friday at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C.

"This election I do strongly believe is about two very different visions for our nation," she said. "One is ours, focused on the future. The other is focused on the past. We see that contrast clearly in many ways, including when it comes to how we think about the economy."

"As president, I will be laser-focused on creating opportunities for the middle class that advance their economic security, stability, and dignity," she claimed without evidence. "Together, we will build what I call an opportunity economy."

The three pillars of her economic agenda include a first-time buyer's down-payment assistance of $25,000, a Child Tax Credit offering $6,000 per child during a baby’s first year, and a federal ban on so-called "corporate price gouging."

"My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules, and we will support smaller food businesses that are trying to play by the rule and get ahead," she claimed. "We will help the food industry become more competitive."

It doesn't take an economic genius to understand that this policy would be a disaster. Even a liberal columnist at the Washington Post bashed the proposal, writing that it was "hard to exaggerate how bad Kamala Harris’s price-gouging proposal is."

But I'm not here to rehash how bad this policy is economically; I'm here to show that Harris humiliated herself when she announced this part of her economic agenda. How did she do that? She called it "price-gauging" instead of "price-gouging."

BREAKING: Kamala Harris proposes a Soviet-style, communist price control scheme similar to Venezuela and Cuba pic.twitter.com/rCwMoKfde0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 16, 2024

I can't even figure out how such a mistake could happen. Yes, she read the word from the teleprompter incorrectly, but does she not actually know what the correct word is? Does she even know what her policies are, or is she just reading her script for the first time?

We often poke fun at Joe Biden for his "senior moments" when he mispronounced words, slurred words, or read stage directions. We knew it was a symptom of his cognitive decline. What's Harris's excuse?

This is a cornerstone of her economic agenda, and she sounds like she has no idea what she's talking about. Bungling a key term that is central to her agenda raises serious doubts about her involvement in crafting her own platform and her familiarity with the issues.

Obviously, this is a terrible policy, but if she can’t even correctly name the practice she’s supposedly committed to banning, how can voters on either side of the aisle have any confidence that she has a basic understanding of the complexities of the policy she’s proposing?

She's never come across as a real policy wonk who understands anything, but the Democratic Party just got rid of a candidate who was a puppet who didn't understand what was going on around him. The party has traded one puppet for another.