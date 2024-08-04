Kamala Harris' Plan To Fix Inflation Goes Viral... For All the Wrong Reasons

If you've been on social media this past week, there's a good chance you've come across a video that has gone viral showing Kamala Harris answering a question about how she will fix inflation.

Advertisement

Trust me when I tell you that it is hilarious.

"What else are you going to do to fix this problem with inflation?" a reporter asks her in the clip.

"Well, let’s start with this," Kamala began. "Uhh.. prices have gone up. And families and individuals are dealing with the realities of — that bread costs more, that gas costs more. And we have to understand what that means. That’s about the cost of living going up. That’s about having to stress and stretch limited resources. That’s about a source of stress for families that is not only economic but is, on a daily level, something that is a heavy weight to carry. So, it is something that we take very seriously. Very seriously."

She continued, "And we know from the history of this issue in the United States that when you see these prices go up, it has a direct impact on the quality of life for all people in our country. So it’s a big issue, and we take it seriously. And it is a priority, therefore."

Kamala’s Plan to Fix Inflation.



This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/3ye0t24hux — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) August 2, 2024

Advertisement

Now, in fairness, the clip, which went viral over the past week, is actually three years old. And it's clear that she has absolutely no idea what she's talking about. If you watch the video, it's obvious she's struggling to figure out what to say, because she doesn't know how to answer the question. Though not shown in the above clip, Kamala went on to link inflation to the supply chain crisis.

Related: Kamala Harris Knows a Recession Is Coming and Is Panicking About It

"So we have addressed it in a number of ways. One of the issues that we know is related to this is the supply chain issue that we just discussed."

And then the word salad continued.

And so, on a domestic level, in terms of domestic policy, one of the approaches we have taken is to work with labor unions and to work with municipalities in opening back up and extending the hours of our ports. There are actually three I have in mind: Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Savannah. And, in fact, part of the infrastructure bill benefit is, most recently, what we will do to assist Savannah in broadening their ability to be an active port. And we’ve seen a reduction in the container ships off of the Long Beach and LA ports because of what we’ve done, which is to extend, as you know, the 24 — or to extend the hours to now 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Advertisement

It's hard to forget how the Harris-Biden administration cycled through a variety of different excuses and scapegoats for inflation. They blamed Trump, the GOP, the pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, greedy corporations, and of course, the supply chain crisis. The Biden-Harris administration cared more about blaming everyone else for inflation, and that was clearly just a cover for the fact that they had no idea what to do about it.

Related: Stories You May Have Missed This Week: Kamalot Rising