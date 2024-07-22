Joe Biden Wasn’t Brave, Selfless, or Patriotic for Dropping Out

Like clockwork, after Joe Biden decided to drop out of the race, the same people in the Democratic Party and the mainstream media who spent years covering up his mental decline and called for him to drop out are once again flipping the script.

“President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first,” former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the ringleader behind the effort to oust him said. “His legacy of vision, values, and leadership make him one of the most consequential presidents in American history.”

"Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," Barack Obama, another person who was pushing Biden to drop out behind the scenes, said in a statement. "Today, we’ve also been reminded − again − that he’s a patriot of the highest order."

“Today Joe Biden cemented his place in history as one of the most selfless, patriotic presidents we have ever had,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Sunday, mere days after having a reportedly "tense" exchange with Biden during a Zoom call, in which Biden told him, "Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son."

Other Democrats started using the same talking points.

“President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president – a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) said. “He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.”

“President Biden is a patriot who has served our country honorably in the Senate, as Vice President, and as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) said. “President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom. I am proud to work by his side and am grateful for his leadership and his unwavering commitment to delivering for Pennsylvania – the Commonwealth that raised him.”

“Joe Biden is probably going to go down in history as one of the greatest one-term presidents,” Democratic insider John Ernst said. “This is an ultimate personal sacrifice for the nation, to take what would be a personally anguishing decision to step aside. The party will decide in a convention like parties have done in numerous years. There’s plenty of time on the clock. This will allow the Democratic party to move forward, to show people that a new day is coming.”

The media naturally echoed the same talking points. The New Yorker ran an article titled "Joe Biden's Act of Selflessness."

"This is the most unselfish act by any politician since Lyndon Johnson’s abrupt exit in 1968," wrote the Florida Sun Sentinel editorial board. "Only somebody who loves his country more than himself could do what Biden did."

Even world leaders got the talking points, calling Biden's exit from the race "brave."

Biden's dropping out wasn't brave, selfless, or patriotic. His fellow Democrats bullied him into submission and forced him to drop out in the most undignified way possible. I'm not saying that because I feel sorry for him; I'm saying it because it's the truth. Biden did not want to do this, and in the end, he still took the coward's way out by releasing a statement via X.

Biden had every intention of sticking out the election. He was bullied into submission. This wasn't done for the sake of the country, but to give Democrats a chance of winning an election they believed he was destined to lose.