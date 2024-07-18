Will Biden Steal Donald Trump’s Big Moment?

It’s anyone’s guess whether Joe Biden will drop out of the presidential race or not. Personally, I dare not guess one way or the other. Some reports suggest that it could happen as early as this weekend, but others want Biden to go out with a bang and announce his intention to drop out of the race on Thursday night, before or in the middle of Trump’s big speech at the Republican National Convention, according to Newsweek.

"If democrats still have any fight left in them, they would announce Biden stepping down during the middle of Trumps speech," Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. On Thursday, Trump is expected to deliver a speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to celebrate his Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. However, there have been numerous reports and speculation regarding Biden's stance on remaining in the presidential race, following calls for him to step down. Biden has faced growing calls to withdraw from the race after his debate performance against Trump on June 27. He sounded hoarse and appeared to stumble through several answers, doing little to quell concerns about his age. The president and the White House previously indicated that Biden has no plans to drop out of the race but on Wednesday, a report from CNN detailed that a senior Democratic adviser has said that the president, who was diagnosed with COVID earlier in the day, has become "more receptive" to calls for him to step down.

In response to an Axios report about the possibility of Biden stepping down, journalist Mehdi Hasan suggested Biden should resign immediately before Trump’s speech to maximize media impact and cause a Trump meltdown. Michael Weiss, the editor of The Insider, proposed a dramatic exit for Biden during Trump’s RNC speech, calling it a fitting finale that would enrage conservative commentators.

The Biden campaign continues to insist that Biden has no intention of dropping out, and directed Newsweek to a previous statement by Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks, who said, "Look, I talk to the president every day like I said. He is not wavering on anything. The president has made his decision. I don't want to be rude, but I don't know how many more times we can answer that. Joe Biden has said he is running for president of the United States. Our campaign is moving forward, drawing a vision and a contrast between that of Project 2025 and what we've seen for the past three days here in Milwaukee—the extreme agenda of Republicans—and that's where our focus is."

The Democratic National Convention starts in four weeks, but a virtual roll call to nominate Joe Biden is reportedly still in the works and could begin on August 1, a few days later than originally planned. If Biden manages to stay in the race through that, he can only be removed by resignation, death, or disability.

