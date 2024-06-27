The Biden Campaign Must Be Freaking Out Over This News

Matt Margolis | 11:23 AM on June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Make no mistake about it: the 2024 election looks nothing like the 2020 election. The candidates may be the same, but Biden has lost so much ground with the constituencies he relied upon four years ago that it's hard to see how Biden can win this time. It's not just me saying it.

Advertisement

Last month, CNN data analyst Harry Enten drew attention to Trump’s gains among black voters. At the time, he observed that Biden’s backing from black voters had dropped by 12%, while Trump’s had risen to 22%, and called it a significant threat to Biden’s chances for re-election. Enten added that Trump might get historic support from black voters as Biden’s approval ratings continue to fall. 

“My goodness gracious,” Enten said. “This would be by far the best performance for a Republican candidate among black voters in a generation, two generations, probably since 1960 and Richard Nixon against John F. Kennedy. That's how long we're really talking about when we're looking at this margin here — this could be a truly historic margin. It’s quite a troubling sign for the Biden campaign.”

And the latest New York Times poll shows just how right he was. The poll found that Donald Trump is attracting 30% of the black vote among registered voters, including leaners in a two-way matchup with Biden. 

Advertisement

Even without leaners in a match-up including third-party candidates, Trump gets 22% support from black voters.

This is huge. As liberal journalist Michael Tracey notes, four years ago, the same poll showed Trump only getting 5% of the black vote.

While many on the left have sought to dismiss polls showing Biden losing support from black voters, multiple polls from different pollsters have all been showing the same trend.

Related: Nate Silver Drops a Truth Bomb About the Election, and the Left Won't Like It

Although Biden is expected to win the majority of the black vote, his support from this key demographic has diminished to a degree that seriously jeopardizes his re-election chances. Even Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) expressed some concern about Biden’s standing with black voters earlier this year. 

Biden's efforts to regain black voters' support, especially among the younger demographic more open to Trump, have not been successful, as this new New York Times/Siena poll shows. These days, Clyburn claims that the polls are wrong. "Anybody who believes that Donald Trump will get 30% of the black male vote or 12% of the black female vote — I got a bridge down there on Johns Island I’ll sell you."

Advertisement

While I wouldn't bank on Donald Trump getting 30% of the black vote in November, the number of polls showing his gains among this typically Democrat-voting demographic is too large to dismiss.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: NEW YORK TIMES POLLS ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Tonight's Debate but Were Afraid I'd Tell You Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: 'Conservative' Supreme Court Paves Superhighway to Totalitarianism Stephen Kruiser
NBC's Olympics Coverage May Have Jumped the Shark With This Stunt Chris Queen
BREAKING: SCOTUS Punts Decision on Idaho Pro-Life Law Catherine Salgado
New Ad Reminds Voters of Biden's Broken Promises as the President Arrives in Atlanta Chris Queen
North Korea to Send 'Cannon Fodder' Troops to Fight in Ukraine, What Could Go Wrong? Kevin Downey Jr.

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Hillary Clinton Needs Some Serious Therapy
Hated Forced-Masking? You Won’t Believe What They’ve Got in Store For Bird Flu
Denver Trans Illegal Immigrant Makes a Fatally Bad Decision
Advertisement