How Can Joe Biden Win With This Demographic Shift?

We've been covering Joe Biden's polling problems for months now. Aside from matchup polling, there have been multiple polls that have shown him losing support from key Democratic constituencies: young voters, Hispanic voters, and, of course, black voters. In fact, things have gotten so bad for Joe Biden with black voters that CNN is having a hard time wrapping their leftist brains around it.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten, for example, couldn't hide his surprise at Trump's impressive gains among black voters compared to Biden. In what can only be described as the understatement of the year, Enten called the latest poll numbers a "troubling sign" for Biden’s re-election bid, noting Trump's surging popularity within this demographic.

Enten conceded that Trump has the potential to achieve a “historic” level of support from black voters, as Biden’s approval ratings continue to flounder with less than six months to go before the November election. Enten pointed out that the latest polling average shows Biden’s backing among black voters plummeting by 12%, while Trump’s support has more than doubled to 22%.

“My goodness gracious,” he said. “This would be by far the best performance for a Republican candidate among black voters in a generation, two generations, probably since 1960 and Richard Nixon against John F. Kennedy. That's how long we're really talking about when we're looking at this margin here—this could be a truly historic margin. It’s quite a troubling sign for the Biden campaign.”

“This is historic,” Enten admitted. "This is what a lot of folks have been talking about, that Joe Biden has a specific problem among younger Black voters, and that is exactly what is showing up right here."

Enten pointed out that recent polling shows that black voters 50 years old and older still back Biden 82% to 8%. However, younger black voters, between 18 and 49 years old, a stunning 25% support Donald Trump.

This is a troubling sign for not just Biden, but for the Democratic Party, which has had a lock on the black vote for decades. Clearly, the younger generation is having an easier time realizing that the Democratic Party has done nothing for them, and won't just blindly vote Democrat anymore.

"It‘s these younger black voters who are very much turning on him and being much more supportive of Donald Trump than they were four years ago,” Enten continued.

Trump has doubled his support among Black voters from this point four years ago. If his support held, it'd be the best GOP performance since Richard Nixon in 1960 among Black voters....



Trump's doing it thanks to pulling in a quarter of Black voters under 50. pic.twitter.com/qDqBfRVLVA — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 17, 2024

It's not particularly surprising to see Trump's support from black voters increasing. They have every cycle. In 2016, exit polls found that Trump received 8% of the black vote. In 2020, he received 12%. Now, he's getting 22% according to the polls. He might not get that much on Election Day, but the trend is devastating for Biden and the Democrats.