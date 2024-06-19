Check Out the Latest Video the White House Will Call a ‘Cheap Fake’ Before It’s Scrubbed

The White House is going all out with a strategy to dub any video showing Biden's cognitive decline a "cheap fake" in order to convince people not to believe their lyin' eyes.

Advertisement

In just the past couple of weeks, Joe Biden has racked up a string of embarrassing incidents that have gone viral. His visit to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day left some believing he had soiled himself. He appeared to freeze during the White House Juneteenth celebration while everyone else around him was dancing. Multiple incidents while he was in Italy for the G7 summit went viral, as did an incident during Biden's Hollywood fundraiser last week where he froze on stage, prompting Barack Obama to grab his arm and bring him back to reality.

"They are cheap fakes video," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed this week. "They are done in bad faith."

The White House has clearly settled upon a strategy for handling the slew of videos that already have and will continue to come out between now and Election Day, so you better check out the latest incident that the White House will call a "cheap fake" before they succeed in getting it removed from the internet.

The following video shows Joe Biden slowly lurching along before slowly — and I mean ridiculously slowly — getting into an SUV as a Secret Service agent stands behind him to ensure he gets in the vehicle safely.

Advertisement

Crooked Joe Biden—who is hardly ambulatory at this point—had a really hard time getting into the SUV 😬 pic.twitter.com/KjoUFFeJow — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2024

Joe Biden is already wearing special shoes to help keep him stable, and he uses the shorter stairs for entering and exiting Air Force One. How exactly is the White House supposed to deal with a man who has trouble getting in and out of an SUV?

Recommended: If This Pans Out, Trump Might Finally Win the Nobel Peace Prize He Deserves

There's also another incident that is somewhat concerning. While speaking at a White House event marking the 12th anniversary of Barack Obama's unconstitutional DACA program, Biden forgot the name of his Homeland Security Secretary.

"My name is Joe Biden," he said. "I’m Jill Biden’s husband. And thanks to all the members of the Congress and Homeland Security — Secretary — I mmrrimrimrahhrib I’m not sure I’m going to introduce you all the way."

The Biden Admin and media have been telling us the recent videos of him showing dementia are #deepfakes. Then how do you explain this total brain lock? pic.twitter.com/SL81YrXpmK — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 19, 2024

Advertisement

Eventually, he got it. "But all kidding aside, Secretary Mayorkas, as well as Secretary Becerra and advocates and families for law enforcement, faith leaders, everybody who is here." Still. Not good.

Earlier this week, Karine Jean-Pierre refused to confirm that Joe Biden is well. Newsmax reporter James Rosen asked her whether the White House was claiming that Americans who have "serious concerns about this President’s cognitive fitness" have been misled by so-called "cheap fake" videos. She refused to answer.

Multiple times.

"So, he’s fine?" Rosen asked.

"That is—"

"So, he’s fine?" Rosen asked again.

"That is — look—" Jean Pierre said again.

"He’s fine?" Rosen asked once more before Jean-Pierre started filibustering with White House talking points then moved on to another reporter.

I'm sure there will be more videos the White House will dub "cheap fakes" soon enough. Catch them while they're still available to watch!