Biden’s Visit to Normandy Was the Awkward Mess We All Predicted It Would Be

Matt Margolis | 10:27 AM on June 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden was in Normandy on Thursday morning to recognize the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and if there's anything you can take away from his performance on the world stage, it's that his performance on the debate stage later this month is going to be a disaster — if it even happens. I'm still skeptical. 

Democrats have long tried to counter the narrative that Biden isn't mentally fit to be president, citing his State of the Union address as proof. However, there are suspicions that Biden was drugged for that address earlier this year. It's almost unfortunate that he didn't receive another dose before embarrassing the United States in France.

The videos of Biden in France Thursday morning are almost difficult to watch. 

First, watch the classic Biden shuffle up to the stage, where he's not appearing entirely there.

You can bet that everything about the ceremony was planned out in advance and rehearsed, yet Biden seemed surprised that the empty seat designated for him was actually for him.

It would have been nice of him to acknowledge the veterans sitting up on the stage. But it gets worse. Biden appeared confused while everyone else was standing, and then appeared to try to sit while he was supposed to be standing. Or maybe he was having a bathroom moment, who knows?

But the most concerning part of his visit came when he began to speak. As has been the norm for some time, his speech was marked by slurred words, mispronounced words, and even outright nonsense. 

Recommended: The Great Crusade Was Greater Than You Know

For example, for reasons no one can explain, he decided it was appropriate to use his D-Day address to speak of the Russia-Ukraine war and even lamented the number of Russians who have been killed in Ukraine.

In what universe was this appropriate?

And then, when the speeches were over, "Dr." Jill Biden promptly escorted Joe out as French President Macron stayed behind to speak with veterans who were there.

It certainly stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump's speech at the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Does anyone think that Biden can handle debating Trump? Does anyone think Biden will ultimately appear on the debate stage? He can't even handle reading a speech off of a teleprompter without embarrassing himself.

RecommendedKJP Stonewalled Reporter's Question About Dems' ‘Full-Blown Freakout Mode’

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH WORLD WAR II

