Never Forget That Hunter Biden's Federal Trial Almost Didn't Happen

Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial is set to begin on Monday. Allegedly, he lied on a federal form about his drug use when purchased a revolver back in 2018. The trial begins the week after the guilty verdicts in Donald Trump’s New York trial by a biased jury presided over by a biased judge in a case brought by a biased prosecutor.

While legal experts on both sides of the aisle have argued that the case against Trump was rigged against him, some on the left have pointed to the case against Hunter Biden as proof that our justice system isn’t biased at all and that the two-tiered justice system that Trump complains about doesn’t exist. However, Biden’s legal troubles are proof that the two-tiered justice system is alive and well.

Remember, this trial almost didn’t take place because prosecutors in the Biden Justice Department negotiated a plea deal for Hunter Biden that would have effectively given him a clean slate. The plea deal would have given Biden blanket immunity as part of the pretrial diversion agreement. Under the deal, he wouldn't have gotten any jail time and wouldn't face justice for a multitude of crimes he’d allegedly committed, including violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Hunter Biden was accused of crimes involving using and distributing illicit drugs while illegally possessing a firearm, which would typically warrant felony charges and a prison sentence of up to ten years with a mandatory minimum of five. The pretrial diversion agreement would have erased the gun charge and treated his tax crimes as misdemeanors rather than felonies.

Biden's legal team knew how to maneuver to get what they wanted and even leveraged Joe Biden to get the deal made. According to reports, the DOJ prosecutors who investigated Hunter Biden for five years greeted him like an old friend in court.

Had it not been for Judge Maryellen Noreika laughing at the absurd plea deal, Biden would have pleaded guilty and avoided any accountability for his crimes. We should also give credit to the whistleblowers who came forward to expose how the Biden Justice Department was interfering on Hunter Biden’s behalf or else the deal may have survived.

Whistleblower testimony also revealed that political interference allowed the statute of limitations to expire on tax charges related to Biden’s 2014 and 2015 tax returns, which reportedly included Foreign Agents Registration Act violations. In New York, DA Alvin Bragg took an expired misdemeanor charge (for a non-crime) and bootstrapped it into a felony to bring multiple charges against Trump for one alleged crime.

Another problem is that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss, one of the architects of the sweetheart plea deal that would have let Hunter off scot-free, as special counsel in the case.

It’s a small miracle that Biden was indicted at all and that we’ve gone to trial. But is Weiss going to put forth the best case against Biden after originally trying to get him off the hook?

In short, no matter what the left says about how Biden's trial proves there is no two-tiered justice system, the facts prove otherwise. It’s sheer luck that this has even gone to trial. A different judge could have just as easily accepted the plea deal and Hunter Biden wouldn’t be in court today.