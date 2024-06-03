Flashback: Barack Obama Offered Jeremiah Wright Hush Money During 2008 Campaign

According to the radical left, a payment to silence someone from making potentially damaging statements to influence the outcome of a presidential election is a serious crime. A felony at that. That’s the entirely hocus-pocus legal theory behind Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Donald Trump that resulted in a conviction.

In that case, Barack Obama ought to be charged with a similar crime.

That's right, Obama also offered hush money to someone specifically to influence the 2008 election. The media never talked about it, and you can bet they’d have some amusing and laughable explanation for why what Obama did was “different.” But the fact is that Obama has been accused of offering money to his former pastor, Jeremiah Wright, to buy his silence during the 2008 presidential election.

As you may recall, Wright’s inflammatory, anti-American rhetoric was a huge problem for Obama during his first presidential campaign, and he tried to shut Wright up to save his campaign — which the prominent leftist legal scholars of the day call corruptly influencing an election.

Edward Klein broke the story in the New York Post on May 13, 2012, revealing that Obama's camp made a hush offer to Wright during the 2008 campaign. The deal involved a hefty sum of $150,000 and was made through an intermediary who was a close friend of Obama’s — and Obama himself even stepped in, urging Wright to keep quiet for the sake of his presidential campaign.

"Man, the media ate me alive,” Wright told Klein. “After the media went ballistic on me, I received an e-mail offering me money not to preach at all until the November presidential election.”

“Who sent the e-mail?” Klein asked him.

“It was from one of Barack’s closest friends.”

“He offered you money?” Klein asked.

“Not directly. He sent the offer to one of the members of the church, who sent it to me.”

“How much money did he offer you?”

“One hundred and fifty thousand dollars,” Wright told him.

But Obama himself tried to get involved to seal the deal.

“Did Obama himself ever make an effort to see you?” “Yes,” Wright said. “Barack said he wanted to meet me in secret, in a secure place. And I said, ‘You’re used to coming to my home, you’ve been here countless times, so what’s wrong with coming to my home?’ So we met in the living room of the parsonage of Trinity United Church of Christ, at South Pleasant Avenue right off 95th Street, just Barack and me. I don’t know if he had a wire on him. His security was outside somewhere. “And one of the first things Barack said was, ‘I really wish you wouldn’t do any more public speaking until after the November election.’ He knew I had some speaking engagements lined up, and he said, ‘I wish you wouldn’t speak. It’s gonna hurt the campaign if you do that.’

In light of the Trump trial and verdict, it's bizarre that Obama sought clandestine meetings in secure locations to facilitate a hush money payment to ensure his presidential campaign wasn't derailed, yet he’s never faced the wrath of the justice system the way Trump has. And Obama was the one directly involved.

He is the one who implored Wright to muzzle himself, dangling a $150,000 carrot, facilitated by a close associate who may have also been a donor to his campaign. Although Wright declined the payout, Obama's actions mirror the very accusations leveled against Trump.

This bombshell dropped in May 2012, as Obama was running for reelection. Yet the story barely made a ripple outside conservative media and blogs. The same brilliant legal minds who think Trump committed a serious crime weren’t outraged by Obama’s efforts to “corruptly influence an election."

If Obama’s actions didn’t warrant criminal charges, why was Trump charged? Either both men broke the law or neither did. Which is it? If Obama violated the law, he should be put on trial and found guilty; otherwise, it only proves that we do have a two-tiered justice system.