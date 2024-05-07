R.I.P. Boys Scouts of America

Wokeness has finally succeeded in destroying a formerly great organization. After 114 years, the Boy Scouts of America is changing its name to Scouting America.

"The organization steeped in tradition has made seismic changes after decades of turmoil, from finally allowing gay youth to welcoming girls throughout its ranks," reports the Associated Press. "With an eye on increasing flagging membership numbers, the Irving, Texas-based organization announced the name change Tuesday at its annual meeting in Florida."

The Boy Scouts of America has faced some tough challenges over the years, including sexual abuse claims that ultimately forced the organization into bankruptcy. In an effort to rebuild, the organization went woke, abandoning tradition in the name of "inclusivity."

In 2013, the organization initiated a policy change, allowing the inclusion of gay youth. This was followed by the lifting of the blanket ban on gay adult leaders two years later. Then, in 2017, it announced that girls would be welcomed into Cub Scouts starting in 2018 and into the main Boy Scout program, which was rebranded as Scouts BSA, in 2019. In 2020, the Boy Scouts publicly supported the leftist agenda with the creation of a new "diversity" badge that clandestinely pushes both radical gender theory and critical race theory. To make matters worse, the badge was made a requirement for prospective Eagle Scouts.

In 2022, a Scout troop in Seattle led the Seattle Pride Parade.

The AP reports:

There were nearly 1,000 young women in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts in 2021, including Selby Chipman. The all-girls troop she was a founding member of in her hometown of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, has grown from five girls to nearly 50, and she thinks the name change will encourage even more girls to realize they can join. “Girls were like: ‘You can join Boy Scouts of America?’” said Chipman, now a 20-year-old college student and assistant scoutmaster of her troop.

Despite the organization's abandonment of tradition for wokeness disguised as inclusivity, membership continued to decline. Not even increasing the number of female scouts was helping. The organization had two million members in 2018, which has since been cut in half. Quite a feat, considering it had doubled the size of its recruiting pool by opening up to members of the other sex.

Flashback: Attendance Drops Off at First National Jamboree of New, Inclusive Boy Scouts

If only there had been a girls scouting program. Oh wait, there is. It's called Girl Scouts of the USA. Though, in fairness, even that organization has reportedly gone woke, too. In 2020, the Girl Scouts were successfully pressured to delete a tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. It was shocking they even posted the tweet to begin with because the national Girl Scouts organization not only supports abortion but collaborates with local Planned Parenthood chapters to provide sex education to young girls.

“We partner with many organizations. We have relationships with our church communities, with YWCAs, and with Planned Parenthood organizations across the country, to bring information-based sex education programs to girls,” former GSUSA CEO Kathy Cloninger explained 12 years ago.

The unfortunate reality is that kids are the real victims of the radical left's agenda to dismantle traditional values.