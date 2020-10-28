Girl Scouts of the USA Deletes Tweet Celebrating Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation

On Wednesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA posted a since-deleted tweet congratulating Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789,” the tweet read.

Apparently, this tweet triggered a few snowflakes because the tweet was later deleted.

The Girl Scouts felt the need to explain its actions in two follow-up tweets. “Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post,” the first tweet read.

Another tweet followed, claiming, “Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”

Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women. — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) October 28, 2020

Unfortunately, it seems that the Girl Scouts are only here to lift up liberal girls and women because this supposedly apolitical organization posted the following tweet in March 2019, and it remains in place.

Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor broke gender barriers in the nation’s highest court, but that’s only part of what makes them inspiring role models worth honoring: https://t.co/MsdnJmG9uT #WHM2019 #GIRLagenda #WHM2019 pic.twitter.com/HdTxkbevHz — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) March 27, 2019

Honestly, I’m surprised that the Girl Scouts’ account even posted the tweet to begin with, because, let’s face it, the organization has come under the influence of partisan ideology. Between its acceptance of boys who dress like girls, and its partnership with Planned Parenthood, there’s no reason to pretend the organization is nonpartisan.

Sadly, our world has become so partisan in every aspect of life that people freak out when an organization that claims to be a “leadership development program for girls” congratulates a Supreme Court justice on her confirmation. The Girl Scouts shouldn’t be picking and choosing the successes of women to highlight based on politics.

