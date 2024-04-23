NYU Requests Police Help to Control Anti-Semitic Protests on Campus



An antisemitic protest at New York University got out of control on Monday, forcing the university to request the help of the New York Police Department.

According to a report from Fox News, the NYPD "arrested numerous people following a request from NYU for police to clear Gould Plaza of people refusing orders to leave the area, including many suspected of having no affiliation with the university."

Around 8:30 p.m., mass arrests began, leading to the dwindling of the demonstration within an hour. NYU, among various campuses nationwide, saw protests against Israel's actions in Gaza. Approximately 50 anti-Israel protesters gathered at the plaza without prior authorization, prompting the university to close access, set up barriers, and prohibit further joining due to disruptions.

"Today's events did not need to lead to this outcome," NYU spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement. "Nonetheless we made no move to clear the plaza at that point because high among the University's aims was to avoid any escalation or violence."

"So, the University was deeply disturbed when, early this afternoon, additional protesters, many of whom we believe were not affiliated with NYU, suddenly breached the barriers that had been put in place at the north side of the plaza and joined the others already on the plaza. This breach was in violation of directions from Campus Safety Officers and in violation of multiple University rules,” Beckman continued.

"This development dramatically changed the situation. We witnessed disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community, and that demonstrated how quickly a demonstration can get out of control or people can get hurt."

The university had previously informed the protesters that they had to leave the plaza by 4 p.m. or face consequences, including school intervention and police involvement.

Despite taking this action, Beckman reaffirmed the school's commitment to students' rights to protest. "We will continue to support individuals' right to freedom of expression, and, as we have said since October, the safety of our students and maintaining an equitable learning environment remain paramount," Beckman said

This incident comes a day after the Orthodox rabbi at Columbia University and Barnard College issuing a statement advising Jewish students to leave campus and return home for their own safety because of ongoing demonstrations by anti-Israel activists.

"The events of the last few days, especially last night, have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy," Rabbi Elie Buechler wrote. "It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved."

On Monday, Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz announced he no longer feels any loyalty to the Democratic Party in light of its tolerance of antisemitism, citing the party’s failure to address anti-Israel demonstrations at Columbia University as an explanation.

“We're hearing nothing from Democrats. We are hearing nothing from Chuck Schumer,” Dershowitz said in an interview. “We're hearing nothing really direct from President Biden. He made a very disappointing statement. In the same breath, he talked about the demonstrators in passing and he said, ‘but you have to understand the Palestinian situation.’ No, you don't have to understand the Palestinian situation. When people are calling for rape and murder and beheading. The Democrats are an extraordinary disappointment."