Alan Dershowitz No Longer Feels Loyal to the Democratic Party

On Monday, famed lawyer and Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz announced he no longer feels any loyalty to the Democratic Party in light of its tolerance of antisemitism.

During an interview on the “Just the News, No Noise” show, Dershowitz expressed profound disappointment in his party's failure to address the pro-Palestine demonstrations at Columbia University that have been ongoing since last Wednesday.

“We're hearing nothing from Democrats. We are hearing nothing from Chuck Schumer,” Dershowitz explained. “We're hearing nothing really direct from President Biden. He made a very disappointing statement. In the same breath, he talked about the demonstrators in passing and he said, ‘but you have to understand the Palestinian situation.’ No, you don't have to understand the Palestinian situation. When people are calling for rape and murder and beheading. The Democrats are an extraordinary disappointment."

"I am no longer presumptively voting for Democrats," he added. "I'm gonna vote for whoever is the best candidate, that may include Democrats, but I have no loyalty anymore to the party.”

Dershowitz criticized college admissions practices and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, which he argued have contributed to the recent issues observed at prestigious universities.

“Many of the students [protesting] today are unqualified students,” Dershowitz said. “They were admitted because of DEI. They were admitted because Qatar and other Arab countries are paying for foreign students. These are not the best and the brightest students, they are the loudest students, but they're certainly not students who are looking out for the best interests of America.”

The former Ivy League professor additionally claimed that Jewish students are being treated like “third-class citizens,” and that what has erupted in the country over the Israel-Palestine war is worse than the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill in 2021. “What we're seeing is something that I believe, and this is going to be very controversial, I believe is potentially more dangerous than January 6, which was terrible, and than Charlottesville, which was terrible,” Dershowitz said. “Because those didn't involve as many students, not as many elite people, as many future leaders. We're hearing the future leaders of America chanting ‘We are Hamas.’ In other words, ‘we are rapists. We believe in raping Jewish women. We are beheaders. We are kidnappers. We are murderers.’ That's what they're chanting. And these are people who will run for Congress ... 10 years from now, who will be partners at law firms, and who will be working in the editorial rooms of CNN, and the New York Times.”

On Sunday, the Orthodox rabbi at Columbia University and Barnard College issued a statement advising Jewish students to flee campus and return home for their own safety because of ongoing demonstrations by anti-Israel activists.

Rabbi Elie Buechler, director of OU-LJIC at Columbia/Barnard, urged students via WhatsApp to leave campus "as soon as possible" prior to the onset of Passover. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that "what we are witnessing in and around campus is terrible and tragic."











