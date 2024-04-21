Trump Seeks Support from Another Reliably Democrat Voting Bloc

Joe Biden's position in this election is already weakened by the fact that Hispanic, black, and young voters are abandoning him. Poll after poll has shown it, and frankly, it poses a major problem for Biden because if Trump siphons off enough support from these groups, Biden doesn't stand a chance in November—at least, not in a fair election. If these groups cease to be reliably Democratic votes, it spells real trouble for the future of the party.

Advertisement

Naturally, Donald Trump is making a push for another key demographic of the Democratic coalition.

On Saturday night, Melania Trump spoke at a fundraiser hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative LGBT group. According to a report from Fox News, the event focused on "the group’s 'Road to Victory,' a voter-turnout program planned for gay voters in swing states."

"We must unite in our effort to establish a society where equality is the everyday experience of every American," Melania told Fox News Digital. "Individual freedom provides a unifying set of principles, and ultimately establishes our American way."

"Together, we must nourish and safeguard the seeds of liberty," she added. "Because, when successful, America blossoms into a magnificent place where everyone can practice their beliefs, share new ideas, and express individualism — this is when we are our best."

Related: Does the Trans Movement Want to Erase Sexual Orientation?

Former Ambassador Richard Grenell, the first openly gay member of the presidential cabinet in U.S. history, worked with Melania Trump for the event.

"Donald Trump deserves our vote," said Grenell in a post on X/Twitter. "He is the best candidate for our safety, security and prosperity. He sees you as 100% equal - it’s up to you to be responsible, hardworking and successful. Anyone telling you that you are oppressed in America or that you need special side agreements because you’re gay is only seeking to control you. Break out from their condescending cult-like manipulations."

Advertisement

According to UCLA's Williams Institute, "nearly nine million LGBT adults are registered and eligible to vote in the 2020 general election. Half of registered LGBT voters (50%) are Democrats, 15% are Republicans, 22% are Independents, and 13% said they identify with another party or did not know with which party they most identify."

Grenell predicts that "Trump will win at least 50% of the gay vote in 2024," because "the wacky gay Left is imploding."

"The gay left continues to try and convince America’s gays and lesbians that they don’t have personal freedoms — it’s absurd," Grenell told Fox News Digital. He also accused the media and Democrats of "shamelessly defining support for trans kids as a litmus test for supporting gay rights, and it infuriates gay conservatives."

Because of growing backlash against radical gender ideology, it certainly does seem like a ripe time for the Republican Party to expand their coalition. For years now, lesbians have been pressured to date and have sex with biological men who “identify as women.” Last year, a dating app for lesbians even informed its users that people who won’t date biological men are transphobes and were not welcome on the platform, and Johns Hopkins University infamously redefined “lesbian” as “a non-man attracted to non-men.” Social conservatives may not be happy about the appeal to win votes from this community, but sometimes you have to form alliances against a larger evil. The Log Cabin Republicans have spoken out against Biden's radical redefining of Title IX, calling it "part of the Left's crusade to make sex and gender meaningless...and hurts women."