Does the Trans Movement Want to Erase Sexual Orientation?

Transgender ideology is, in every way possible, nonsensical and contradictory. For years, same-sex couples fought for the right to marry under the pretext that they were “born this way” and shouldn’t be punished by not being able to marry the person they love just because they are the same sex.

In 2015 the Supreme Court essentially agreed in the landmark case Obergefell v. Hodges, but ever since then, the “born this way” argument has been eclipsed by a transgender ideology that, at its core, insists that people aren’t “born this way,” that nothing, not even sex, is rooted in objective reality. This movement thrust us into a world of preferred pronouns and a seemingly endless spectrum of “genders” and non-genders that contradicts everything humanity has come to understand about itself and biology in general.

According to a report from Campus Reform, trans activists are telling both straight and gay people that they cannot have “genital preferences” because it is “transphobic” when a “cisgender” person won’t date or is not attracted to transgender men or women.

Apparently, the buzzphrase “love is love” is now outmoded because if you’re a man only attracted to women, a woman only attracted to men, a man only attracted to men, or a woman only attracted to women, you’re a bigot and a horrible person. Why? Because these specific sexual attractions contradict trans ideology, which says that trans women are “women” even if they have a penis or vice-versa.

“That is why radical queers go after gay individuals,” Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall argues, describing “those homosexuals who live their lives openly and honestly, but happily within the gender binary” and sometimes “as faithful, parenting, and church-going Americans.”

This is hardly a new debate within the LGBT community. In 2021, the BBC profiled lesbians who were literally being pressured to have heterosexual sex by so-called transgender women.

“I’ve had someone saying they would rather kill me than Hitler,” a 24-year-old lesbian called Jennie (not her real name) told the BBC. “They said they would strangle me with a belt if they were in a room with me and Hitler. That was so bizarrely violent, just because I won’t have sex with trans women.”

Jennie, the BBC explained, “is only sexually attracted to women who are biologically female and have vaginas. She therefore only has sex and relationships with women who are biologically female.”

“I just don’t possess the capacity to be sexually attracted to people who are biologically male, regardless of how they identify,” Jennie added.

This was not an isolated phenomenon. “Several people got in touch with me to say there was a ‘huge problem’ for lesbians, who were being pressured to ‘accept the idea that a penis can be a female sex organ,’” the author of the article explained. “I knew this would be a hugely divisive subject, but I wanted to find out how widespread the issue was.”

At the time this article came out, I thought this meant that the transgender movement was out to erase homosexuality, but in reality, it’s trying to erase all sexual orientation. If you can’t be attracted to just one sex without being deemed transphobic, then these radical transgender cultists ultimately seek to abolish all sexual preferences because sexual preferences conflict with the ideology that there is no gender binary.

EJ Rosetta, a London-based writer who has been featured in the HuffPost, told Campus Reform, “I cannot choose my sexuality nor change it, opt in or out, and neither can anyone else.” She considers herself “a trans ally” but believes radical “Trans Right Activists” are doing a lot of harm.

“They do not ask, they demand and dictate, and we lesbians wish to be distanced from that,” she says. “We are going backwards!”

All within ten years of Obergefell v. Hodges.