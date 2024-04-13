Another Whistleblower Is Ready to Expose Fani Willis’ Corruption

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, says that he's in contact with another whistleblower from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office who intends to expose Willis's misuse of federal funds.

Advertisement

Jordan disclosed this new development during an appearance on Fox Business, telling host Maria Bartiromo that a female informant has emerged, ready to reveal what she knows to the House Oversight Committee's inquiry.

"Now the Justice Department reportedly finding inconsistencies in Fulton County D.A.Fani Willis' use of federal grant money," Bartiromo explained. "Willis fired the whistleblower who warned the D.A.'s office was attempting to misuse $488,000." "This was a federal grant," she continued. "She wanted to use it to pay for computers and travel. I don't know if she was traveling with her boyfriend or not, but the D.O.J. told the Washington Free Beacon the grant is plagued with reporting discrepancies, Mr. Chairman." "God bless the whistleblower who came forward," Jordan replied. "We've talked with the whistleblower. She's given information to the press, to us. Now the Department of Justice is looking into this." Jordan pointed out that former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade had met with the January 6 Committee before resigning his post. "He was traveling to Washington to meet with the D.O.J., the White House, the January 6th Committee, all in this effort to go after President [Donald] Trump," Jordan opined. "And now we have this. It looks like misspending federal grant dollars." Jordan has also subpoenaed documents from Willis regarding the prosecution of Trump for election-related crimes. "I am in receipt of your letter dated March 14, 2024. I categorically reject the assertion that this office is deficient in responding to the Committee's subpoena dated February 2, 2024," Willis wrote to Jordan last month.

Advertisement

This week, a spokesperson for the Justice Department informed the Washington Free Beacon of an ongoing investigation into the misuse of federal funds by Willis' office.

Related: When You Thought Fani Willis’ Office Couldn’t Get Any Worse, Here Comes a Sleazy Investigator

The spokesperson noted, "We have noticed some inconsistencies in what Fulton County has reported to [the Federal Subaward Reporting System] and we are working with them to update their reporting accordingly."

The Justice Department did not provide any further details on the nature of Willis’s reporting "inconsistencies" on the $488,000 federal grant, which was earmarked for the creation of a Center for Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention in Atlanta. The grant ended in September 2023, but the center never opened. The Justice Department is coordinating with Willis’s office to fix the grant reporting "inconsistencies" amid an ongoing House Judiciary Committee investigation into Willis’s use of federal grant funds. Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) subpoenaed Willis in early February for records related to the $488,000 federal grant and the whistleblower allegations made by former Willis staffer Amanda Timpson, who was listed as the grant director until the district attorney abruptly fired her in January 2022.

Advertisement

How much longer is Fani Willis going to last on this case?