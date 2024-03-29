Biden’s Star-Studded Fundraiser Interrupted (a Lot) by Protesters

On the same day that former President Donald Trump attended the funeral of a slain New York City police officer, Joe Biden held a fundraiser with a bunch of celebrities — including Lizzo, who currently faces allegations of sexual harassment.

The event, which was held at Radio City Music Hall, was hosted by actress Mindy Kaling. It featured a conversation with Biden, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, moderated by Stephen Colbert, the former "King of Late-night Television" who was dethroned by Fox News's Greg Gutfeld.

According to a report from NBC News, the Colbert-moderated discussion was interrupted multiple times by pro-Palestinian protesters.

But the discussion was interrupted at least five times by protesters. Colbert acknowledged one protester and asked Biden about the U.S. role in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. Biden said more needed to be done to get relief into Gaza but added that Israel's very existence was at stake. "There has to be a train for a two-state solution," Biden said. "It doesn’t have to carry today. There has to be a progression. And I think we can do that." His response was met with a standing ovation and chants of "four more years." Obama sternly addressed a protester when he was interrupted, saying, "You can’t just talk and not listen."

Biden's campaign stops have been frequently interrupted by protesters. According to NBC News, Biden's campaign has even "taken steps to minimize disruptions, including making events smaller and withholding exact locations longer than usual, after a speech in January when pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted him about a dozen times."

Here's one video of a protester inside the event:

Watch:



Protester interrupts last night's 'gala' $25 million Evening With The Presidents fundraiser - Screams Joe Biden is causing genocide in Palestine and has blood on his hands.#IsraelPalestineConflict #Biden pic.twitter.com/gWHgQEbsIM — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) March 29, 2024

In addition to the protesters who were willing to shell out at least $250 to make their point, there were also protesters outside making their feelings known.

Outside the New York venue Thursday, more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters chanted slogans like “Biden, Biden, you’re a liar,” and waved Palestinian flags and signs with anti-war messages. The group Abandon Biden encouraged people to protest the president during his visit over the White House’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. “We cannot idly sit by as our president aides and abets genocide in Gaza,” the group’s New York co-chair Mosaab Sadia said in a statement. “The movement to Abandon Biden is only just beginning.”

MAJOR PRO PALESTINE PROTESTS OUTSIDE BIDEN AND CLINTON FUNDRAISER IN NEW YORK



“Genocide Joe has got to go!” pic.twitter.com/3MwDu14v09 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 29, 2024

🚨 MASSIVE presence of Anti-Biden protesters outside of his fundraiser in New York with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert and Lizzo.



pic.twitter.com/DuleTjRE1u — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters waving pride and Palestinian flags chant “down with the USA” outside Biden’s fundraiser in NYC pic.twitter.com/0G9qTzhNHN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2024

Nothing Biden has done so far has appeased the antisemitic wing of the Democratic Party. This means that regardless of how much money he raises, he's got a major problem.