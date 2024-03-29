Biden’s Star-Studded Fundraiser Interrupted (a Lot) by Protesters

Matt Margolis | 9:37 AM on March 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On the same day that former President Donald Trump attended the funeral of a slain New York City police officer, Joe Biden held a fundraiser with a bunch of celebrities — including Lizzo, who currently faces allegations of sexual harassment. 

Advertisement

The event, which was held at Radio City Music Hall, was hosted by actress Mindy Kaling. It featured a conversation with Biden, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, moderated by Stephen Colbert, the former "King of Late-night Television" who was dethroned by Fox News's Greg Gutfeld.

According to a report from NBC News, the Colbert-moderated discussion was interrupted multiple times by pro-Palestinian protesters.

But the discussion was interrupted at least five times by protesters. Colbert acknowledged one protester and asked Biden about the U.S. role in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Biden said more needed to be done to get relief into Gaza but added that Israel's very existence was at stake.

"There has to be a train for a two-state solution," Biden said. "It doesn’t have to carry today. There has to be a progression. And I think we can do that."

His response was met with a standing ovation and chants of "four more years."

Obama sternly addressed a protester when he was interrupted, saying, "You can’t just talk and not listen."

Biden's campaign stops have been frequently interrupted by protesters. According to NBC News, Biden's campaign has even "taken steps to minimize disruptions, including making events smaller and withholding exact locations longer than usual, after a speech in January when pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted him about a dozen times."

Advertisement

Here's one video of a protester inside the event:

In addition to the protesters who were willing to shell out at least $250 to make their point, there were also protesters outside making their feelings known.

Outside the New York venue Thursday, more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters chanted slogans like “Biden, Biden, you’re a liar,” and waved Palestinian flags and signs with anti-war messages.

The group Abandon Biden encouraged people to protest the president during his visit over the White House’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

“We cannot idly sit by as our president aides and abets genocide in Gaza,” the group’s New York co-chair Mosaab Sadia said in a statement. “The movement to Abandon Biden is only just beginning.”

Advertisement

Related: Biden Campaign Accuses Trump of Running a Basement Campaign, and That’s Not the Worst Part

Nothing Biden has done so far has appeased the antisemitic wing of the Democratic Party. This means that regardless of how much money he raises, he's got a major problem.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Will Dems' Abandonment of Law Enforcement Finally Haunt Them in 2024? Stephen Kruiser
Why Aren't Dems Talking About RFK Jr's Dirtiest Not-So-Secret? Stephen Green
It Could Take HOW LONG to Rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge??? Stephen Green
Gaza -- Truths Behind All the Lies Victor Davis Hanson
[UPDATE] Tony Bobulinski Sues Fox News' Jessica Tarlov, Fox Responds Matt Margolis
Biden Campaign Accuses Trump of Running a Basement Campaign, and That’s Not the Worst Part Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Underappreciated Albums: 'No One Is Really Beautiful'
A Federal Court May Have Helped Prevent the Dems From Stealing Pennsylvania in November
WATCH: Sad, Broken Bernie Sanders Delivers Lackluster Biden Endorsement/Hostage Video
Advertisement