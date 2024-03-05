Is This the Dumbest Rant Responding to the Supreme Court Decision in Trump Ballot Case?

There were a lot of unhinged responses from liberal pundits after the Supreme Court unanimously struck down Colorado’s attempt to remove Donald Trump from the state ballot.

Keith Olbermann literally called for the Supreme Court to be dissolved. Ken Dilanian of NBC compared the ruling to election interference. CNN's Dana Bash appeared to be fighting back tears while talking about the ruling.

It reminded me a lot of watching Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. I was forced to watch CNN's coverage because it was the only cable news station we had at the time—a situation long since rectified—and to say they weren't happy with the surprise result is an understatement. There were tears as the network's anchors and guests went through denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and then reluctant acceptance of the outcome.

Monday's ruling, and the media's reaction, brought back memories of that night—probably because deep down, the media realizes that Joe Biden is losing the election, and if they can't remove Trump from the ballot, then Trump is very much favored to win.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace had a particularly unhinged rant Monday evening, which might win the prize for dumbest.

“[O]n the very same day that the disgraced ex-president was supposed to go on trial in a federal courthouse for his efforts to end democracy as we know it — that little January 6 insurrection — the highest Court in the land today kept him on the ballot in a ruling that dodges the facts of January 6 and Trump’s role in it," she said, smiling through gritted teeth like she was trying desperately not to show how angry she was.

"But instead, the Supreme Court handed Trump a second gift in as many weeks on a constitutional technicality."

A constitutional technicality? It's curious how when liberals lose cases at the Supreme Court, they either blame "the conservative majority" and attack the court as illegitimate or, when the rulings are unanimous, attribute that defeat to "technicalities." I don't remember specifically, but it wouldn't surprise me if liberal pundits said the same thing about Trump's 2016 victory because he didn't win the national popular vote. It certainly reinvigorated efforts to abolish the Electoral College.

"In an unsigned opinion, the justices say that states do not have the power to bar candidates from running for federal office," Wallace continued before going on to quote the Supreme Court's ruling stating that it's the role of Congress to enforce Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. She then pointed out that the court didn't rule on the issue of whether Trump was guilty of inciting or engaging in insurrection, which he didn't, and it wasn't actually their job to do that.

