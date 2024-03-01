Hunter Strengthened the GOP’s Impeachment Case Against Joe Biden

Even though Hunter Biden refused to admit that his father, Joe Biden, was involved in his foreign business dealings, a transcript of his closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee confirmed a lot of details uncovered by the committee in their impeachment investigation.

“I am here today to provide the committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business, not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions, domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist, never,” the embattled first son said.

He was never going to sell out his father... not intentionally, anyway. But he nevertheless turned out to be a very helpful witness for the GOP in their efforts to impeach Joe Biden.

"Hunter Biden’s testimony confirms much of the evidence uncovered to date in our impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden,” the House Oversight Committee said in a post on X/Twitter. "However, parts of his testimony are inconsistent with other witnesses’ testimonies. It’s clear we need a public hearing to get the truth for the American people."

Let’s look at a few key examples.

In the past, Joe Biden has claimed that his son never received money from Chinese companies. Hunter Biden admitted that he did—and even had the audacity to claim it was all “ethical."

Contrary to Joe Biden’s past statements, Hunter Biden admitted he received money from Chinese companies but characterized it as “incredibly ethical.” pic.twitter.com/J0dthU8Knu — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Hunter also admitted that he traveled with his dad on Air Force Two to Beijing, where he introduced his dad to one of his Chinese business partners.

Hunter Biden admitted he traveled with then-Vice President Biden on Air Force Two to Beijing where he then introduced his father to his business partner, Jonathan Li. Then-Vice President Biden later went on to write a college letter of recommendation for Li’s son. pic.twitter.com/RHe6VQRdez — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Hunter also did not contradict testimony from former associate Rob Walker that Joe Biden met with CEFC officials at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington, D.C.

Rob Walker previously told the Committees that Joe Biden met with CEFC officials at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington, D.C. Hunter Biden could not recall the meeting. pic.twitter.com/6lRxQ4odMN — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Hunter also claimed his WhatsApp text demanding money from CEFC China Energy executive Henry Zhao wasn’t anything like what it seemed. That he was high, that his dad wasn’t really with him like he claimed in the text, and that the message wasn’t actually meant for Zhao. None of those explanations add up.

Hunter went on to confirm that while his father was vice president, he had dinner with a Kazakhstani oligarch around the same time that oligarch gave Hunter money for a car.

Hunter Biden confirmed his father, then-Vice President Biden, dined with Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakhstani oligarch, at Café Milano. Devon Archer confirmed this was around the time this same Kazakhstani oligarch sent money for Hunter Biden’s expensive sports car, yet Hunter Biden was… pic.twitter.com/Ouo4PYYjri — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

It is quite clear from the transcript that Hunter Biden was largely evasive about the details of various meetings, in what little he would testify, to confirm evidence the Oversight Committee had previously uncovered. And he claimed to have no recollection of texts or emails that we know he responded to—including an email suggesting that Hunter hold 10% for “the big guy,” who we know is Joe Biden, which Hunter did not push back on in his reply.

5. Hunter Biden said that he did not recall sending a message to a Chinese business partner where he stated “I am sitting here with my father. . . .”



But he said that he if did send the message he was certain his father was not sitting next to him and in fact he sent the… — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 29, 2024

Hunter was trying to protect his father, but instead shored up the GOP’s case.