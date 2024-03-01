Hunter Strengthened the GOP’s Impeachment Case Against Joe Biden

Matt Margolis | 10:49 AM on March 01, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Even though Hunter Biden refused to admit that his father, Joe Biden, was involved in his foreign business dealings, a transcript of his closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee confirmed a lot of details uncovered by the committee in their impeachment investigation. 

Advertisement

“I am here today to provide the committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business, not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions, domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist, never,” the embattled first son said.

He was never going to sell out his father... not intentionally, anyway. But he nevertheless turned out to be a very helpful witness for the GOP in their efforts to impeach Joe Biden.

"Hunter Biden’s testimony confirms much of the evidence uncovered to date in our impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden,” the House Oversight Committee said in a post on X/Twitter. "However, parts of his testimony are inconsistent with other witnesses’ testimonies. It’s clear we need a public hearing to get the truth for the American people."

Let’s look at a few key examples. 

In the past, Joe Biden has claimed that his son never received money from Chinese companies. Hunter Biden admitted that he did—and even had the audacity to claim it was all “ethical."

Hunter also admitted that he traveled with his dad on Air Force Two to Beijing, where he introduced his dad to one of his Chinese business partners.

Advertisement

Hunter also did not contradict testimony from former associate Rob Walker that Joe Biden met with CEFC officials at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington, D.C.

Hunter also claimed his WhatsApp text demanding money from CEFC China Energy executive Henry Zhao wasn’t anything like what it seemed. That he was high, that his dad wasn’t really with him like he claimed in the text, and that the message wasn’t actually meant for Zhao. None of those explanations add up.

Hunter went on to confirm that while his father was vice president, he had dinner with a Kazakhstani oligarch around the same time that oligarch gave Hunter money for a car.

Advertisement

It is quite clear from the transcript that Hunter Biden was largely evasive about the details of various meetings, in what little he would testify, to confirm evidence the Oversight Committee had previously uncovered. And he claimed to have no recollection of texts or emails that we know he responded to—including an email suggesting that Hunter hold 10% for “the big guy,” who we know is Joe Biden, which Hunter did not push back on in his reply.

Hunter was trying to protect his father, but instead shored up the GOP’s case.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN BIDEN IMPEACHMENT

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Dem Denial Is Spiking in Unison With Illegal Immigrant Crime Spree Stephen Kruiser
The Far Left Vs. Everybody Else: A Tale of Reactions to the Murder of Laken Riley Chris Queen
Poll: You Won't Believe Which Group Just Jumped on the Trump Train Kevin Downey Jr.
Hunter Biden’s Explanation for Threatening Text to Chinese Exec Is Beyond Stupid Matt Margolis
Fired CBS Journalist Catherine Herridge Goes to Jail Rather Than Reveal Her Source Rick Moran
West Coast, Messed Coast™— What Do This Pigeon and Hunter Biden Have in Common? Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
How the Left Plans to Cover Up Potential Voter Fraud
It Looks Like Biden’s Goose Is Cooked
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Kira Davis
Advertisement