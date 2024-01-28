Need More Proof That Joe Biden Knows He’s Going To Lose in November? Here It Is.

As the November elections loom on the horizon, virtually every indicator points to a spectacular defeat for Joe Biden. He has the second-lowest third-year approval ratings of any recent president, and according to reports, Barack Obama is even telling him to drop out of the race. Things aren’t looking good for him at all, and with an increasingly vocal chorus from within the party telling him he can’t win, he’s getting increasingly desperate.

During a campaign stop in South Carolina on Saturday that he struggled to get through, Biden, apropos of nothing, decided to resurrect the long-debunked claim against Trump that in 2018 he canceled a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris and referred to American war dead as “suckers and losers."

According to the fake story that was published in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump refused to visit the cemetery "because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead.” According to anonymous sources, Trump didn’t want to go to the cemetery because “it’s filled with losers,” and in a separate conversation, he referred to the 1,800 marines who were killed in action there as “suckers."

"Donald Trump, when he was Commander-in-Chief, refused to visit a cemetery, a U.S. cemetery outside of Paris for fallen American soldiers and he referred to those heroes, and I quote as 'suckers and losers,'” Biden claimed before launching into an unhinged scream.

"He actually said that!! He said that! HOW DARE HE say that! How dare he talk about my son and all [unintelligible] like that."

It ought to be pointed out here that Joe Biden now apparently thinks his son Beau Biden fought and was killed in the Battle of Belleau Wood in 1918—which would be a hell of a trick since that’s roughly 24 years before even Joe Biden was born. This wouldn’t be the first time Joe Biden has been confused about how, where, and when his son died. Recently, he’s come to believe the fiction that Beau fought and died in Iraq, when he actually died of brain cancer.

But let’s get back to the real point here.

This story that Biden cited has been debunked for a long time. Over twenty witnesses who were with President Trump on that trip to Paris, including John Bolton, who is no fan of Trump, disputed the story. Each of them went on the record. Also, weather reports confirmed that Trump’s visit to the cemetery was, indeed, cancelled due to weather.

Despite bipartisan calls for the anonymous sources to come forward, no one has gone on record to publicly confirm the accusation. Even Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, admitted during an interview with CNN that a key detail of the article could be wrong.

It’s interesting that Joe Biden is bringing up this easily debunked story. In fact, there seems to be a lot of interest in reviving it for the 2024 election. Back in October, the mainstream media claimed that former Trump chief of staff John Kelly “confirmed” the story, even though he actually had not. In fact, it defies logic. Kelly lost a son in Afghanistan, and if he had actually witnessed Trump make the statements he’s accused of making, why didn’t he resign immediately instead of continuing to serve as Trump’s chief of staff?

Joe Biden has no record to run on, so reviving old and fake controversies seems to be the play he thinks can save his campaign.