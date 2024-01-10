What's His Game? Hunter Biden Crashes Committee Hearing

Hunter Biden, the scandal-plagued son of Joe Biden, decided to crash a House Oversight Committee hearing where members convened to consider holding him in contempt of Congress.

Advertisement

Hunter Biden has just appeared at the Oversight contempt hearing. pic.twitter.com/d3tuEiTvdq — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) January 10, 2024

“Hunter Biden just walked in our Oversight hearing to hold him in contempt,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said in a post on X/Twitter Wednesday morning. "Hunter can’t follow the law! Showing up after he’s broken the law by violating his subpoena is not following the law, Hunter must follow the law!!"

It’s not exactly clear what Hunter was hoping to accomplish. Showing up for the committee hearing doesn’t change the fact he violated two congressional subpoenas back in December.

The New York Post has more:

The first son showed up with his lawyer Abbe Lowell and “sugar brother” Kevin Morris and sat in the front row of the hearing room. At least one bystander on the scene was heard repeatedly asking, “What kind of crack do you smoke, Mr. Biden?” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) tore into Hunter Biden for being the “epitome of white privilege.” “My first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today?” Mace said. “You are the epitome of white privilege coming into the Oversight Committee spitting in our face ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed? What are you afraid of? You have no balls.” Mace added: “I think Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail.”

Advertisement

Mace was understandably infuriated by Hunter's stunt. “You’re playing with the truth,” she told him. “Hunter Biden wasn’t afraid to sell access to Joe Biden to the highest bidder when he was in elected office. He wasn’t afraid to trade on the Biden brand, peddle influence and share those ill-gotten gains with members of his family, including Joe Biden."

She wasn't done. “He wasn’t afraid to compromise the integrity of the presidency and vice presidency by involving Joe Biden in shady business deals with our foreign adversaries. But Hunter Biden, you were too afraid to show up for a deposition and you still can’t today,” Mace continued. “My last message to you, Hunter Biden: You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.”

Exclusively for our VIPs: The Three Pillars of Biden’s Reelection Strategy

Hunter's appearance at the hearing was brief, reportedly lasting just ten minutes. According to the story, he stood up and bailed on the hearing just before Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke.

Hunter Biden faces potential jail time if he's found in contempt of Congress. However, it would be up to the Biden Justice Department to prosecute him, making it extremely unlikely that he would actually be held accountable. The Biden Justice Department previously prosecuted two former Trump advisors, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, for refusing to testify before the highly partisan House Select Committee on "investigating" the Capitol riot.

Advertisement

The children of presidents are not exempt from having to comply with congressional subpoenas. When Trump's kids were subpoenaed to appear before Congress for various investigations, they showed up.