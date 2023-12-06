Joe Biden's Denials About His Connection to Hunter's Businesses Aren't Cutting It

Matt Margolis | 3:49 PM on December 06, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

On Monday, the House Oversight Committee revealed that Joe Biden received monthly payments from Owasco PC, one of his son Hunter Biden's business entities, which was regularly receiving payments from businesses linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Now, Joe Biden hasn't exactly been incredibly accessible to the media, but on Wednesday, he took questions from reporters after delivering remarks about the prospect of the United States sending Ukraine even more aid. One reporter decided to bring up the ongoing influence-peddling and bribery scandal. 

The reporter noted a recent Associated Press poll that "shows that almost 70 percent of Americans — including 40 percent of Democrats — believe that you acted either illegally or unethically in regards to your family's business interests. Can you explain to Americans that this impeachment inquiry — why you interacted with so many of your son and brother's foreign business associates?"

To say Biden was unprepared for that question is an understatement. He stood there blankly, almost as if he didn't know what was happening or was surprised that anyone from the media dared to ask him a real question other than what flavor of ice cream he had most recently.

"I'm not going to comment, " he said. "I did not, and it's just a bunch of lies. They're lies,"

"You didn't interact with [their] business associates?" the reporter asked.

"I did not. They're lies."

Look, I don't know if the White House prepared Joe Biden for the possibility that he'd get such a question, but if someone told him to say no comment and just deny the accusations — I'm sorry, that just won't cut it anymore. Biden had nothing to say; there was no prepared talking point. Nothing. If he could prove that everything was on the level and he wasn't selling influence, he'd offer that evidence for sure. But the public needs more than just a weak denial. 

Seriously, how many times has Joe Biden denied various accusations regarding Hunter's foreign business dealings that the House Oversight Committee has exposed as lies?

"President Joe Biden claimed there was an 'absolute wall' between his official government duties and his family’s influence-peddling schemes. This was a lie," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement released Monday. "President Joe Biden claimed his family didn’t receive money from China. This was a lie. President Joe Biden claimed he never spoke to his son, Hunter Biden, about the Biden family’s shady business dealings. This was a lie."

At some point, the White House is going to have to explain the money Biden received and why he was getting it. Back in June, Biden denied receiving bribes by asking, "Where's the money?"

The Republicans found it, and Biden's going to need a new answer that has more substance than "They're lies."

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

