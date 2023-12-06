Jim Jordan Makes a Stunning Claim About Fani Willis

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has been investigating Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment of former President Donald Trump to determine whether it was motivated by justice or politics.

The investigation began in August. In a letter, Jordan told Willis, "The circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether they are politically motivated."

He explained, "It is noteworthy that just four days before this indictment, you launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted your investigation into President Trump" and that her office deliberately slow-walked the investigation, which began in February 2021. He pointed out that she did not bring charges for another two-and-a-half years and that she requested that the trial begin the day before Super Tuesday and the week before the Georgia primary.

Unfortunately, though not surprisingly, Willis hasn't been cooperative with the committee's investigation and has refused to comply with requests, choosing instead to make baseless accusations against the committee to justify her noncompliance.

In a new letter, Jordan revealed to Willis that the committee has found out that Willis's office reached out to Democrats on the House Select January 6 Committee to get information for her prosecution of Trump.

"Recently, the Committee became aware of cooperation between your office and the partisan January 6 Select Committee," Jordan wrote. "We are in possession of a letter, dated December 17, 2021, and enclosed herein, from you to Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Chairman of the partisan January 6 Select Committee, requesting access to congressional 'records that may be relevant to our criminal investigation.' Specifically, you asked Rep. Thompson for access to 'record [sic], including but . . . not limited to recordings and transcripts of witness interviews and depositions, electronic and print records of communications, and records of travel.' You even offered that you and your staff were eager to travel to Washington, D.C., to 'meet with investigators in person' and to receive these records 'any time' between January 31, 2022, and February 25, 2022."

Jordan continued:

Although it is not clear what records, if any, you obtained from your coordination with the partisan January 6 Select Committee, this new information raises additional questions relevant to the Committee’s oversight of your politically motivated prosecution of a former President of the United States and several former senior federal officials. The partisan January 6 Select Committee had a troubling track record of procedural abuses and due process violations. It only solicited evidence from a select set of relevant individuals, ignored exculpatory evidence, and did not pursue witnesses with evidence that would not advance its partisan narrative.It fabricated and publicly released doctored evidence. It cherrypicked selective information to create false and misleading public narratives. To the extent that your politically motivated prosecutions are now relying in any way on records obtained from the partisan January 6 Select Committee, it only reinforces concerns about your commitment to due process and whether you have fulfilled your obligations to properly disclose this material.

Jordan requested that Willis provide all relevant communications between her office and the January 6 Committee and documents they received from them by Dec. 19, 2023. Will Republicans get tough with Willis if she does not comply — which she most likely won't?