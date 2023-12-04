You Should Know What Rush Limbaugh Said About Ron DeSantis in His Final Broadcast

One thing that has really bugged me about the attacks on Ron DeSantis, be it from Donald Trump or, say, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), are claims that he was all about the COVID-19 lockdowns. Well, there's someone who wants to say something about that.

During a campaign event in Iowa, Casey DeSantis, the first lady of Florida and the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, spoke of how her husband approached COVID and all the flak he got for it at the time.

"I particularly remember when COVID happened because the entire world descended upon this guy to get him to bend the knee, to back down, to lock down the state, to lock kids out of school, to prevent families from being with their loved ones at the final moment of their lives, not allowing people to be able to go out and work and put food on the table for their families," Mrs. DeSantis said.

She continued:

And the media came after him. People in Washington came after him. Republicans in Washington came after him. The left came after him. And I watched from behind the scenes every day, month after month. This wasn't just one news cycle, where they came after him and they moved on to the next thing — it was every day for months. They were attacking him with some of the most nastiest things you could ever possibly imagine. And I saw him, day after day, get up, go downstairs, get a cup of coffee, put on the full armor of God and the shield of faith, study the facts, the evidence and go out and fight. And he fought for what was right. And that is just a precursor of what you're gonna get when you see him as president of the United States—he will never stop fighting for you, he will always put you ahead of any of his own interests. Because that at the end of the day is what you're supposed to do. You're supposed to represent the people who put you in office and there are too many people who have forgotten that.

Indeed so.

When @RonDeSantis was being attacked from every corner imaginable, I saw him get up day after day, put on the full armor of God and shield of faith, study the facts and the evidence, and go out and FIGHT.



He fought for what was right and he will never stop fighting for the… pic.twitter.com/ioMYrpVLSI — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) December 3, 2023

But you don't have to take her word for it. Just ask Rush Limbaugh, who praised DeSantis during his final broadcast before his passing in February 2021.

"Have I mentioned lately how much I admire the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis? Details coming up, but he has launched 'an ambitious crackdown on Big Tech.' Somebody with the guts to do it," he said just before going to a break. Limbaugh then added, "He’s somebody also not closing down his state because of the COVID virus."

I bet this would surprise Donald Trump because this sounds nothing like the Ron DeSantis Donald Trump speaks of on the campaign trail. After a break, Rush added, "Now, Ron DeSantis. This guy has got what we call an iron-enforced spine," before discussing how DeSantis went toe-to-toe with Big Tech over censoring conservative views.

Casey DeSantis even mentioned Rush's words while introducing her husband to the crowd:

"But what I really want you to know, more than anything else about Ron DeSantis, as Rush Limbaugh said on his final broadcast before he passed away, he said @RonDeSantis has an iron-clad spine of steel. And I'll tell you what—that is exactly what we need as President of the… pic.twitter.com/UUirbAGYLn — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) December 4, 2023

Rush Limbaugh saw something in DeSantis then. I know Donald Trump would rather tear DeSantis down, but I really wish he'd acknowledge that DeSantis is the future of the GOP.