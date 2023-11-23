Hamas Is Playing Games With Hostage Release Agreement

Just as soon as an agreement was reached for hostages to be released from Gaza in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, Democrats were clamoring to praise the deal and even take credit for it.

"As President, I have no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world,” Joe Biden said in a statement. "That’s why—from the earliest moments of Hamas’s brutal assault—my national security team and I have worked closely with regional partners to do everything possible to secure the release of our fellow citizens."

Even Squad member Rep. Jamal “Fire Alarm” Bowman appeared to take some credit for the deal. "I'm grateful that our continuous calls for a ceasefire and the return of the hostages has begun to make a difference,” he said in a post on X/Twitter.

Well, Hamas postponed the ceasefire—the ceasefire they wanted—until Friday, which IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus says is “indicative” of their “psychological warfare” tactics.

“Our posture on the ground will be to continue operations until specifically told by the government to change and facilitate the repatriation of Israeli hostages,” Conricus told Sky News Australia. “This delay, I think, is indicative of what Hamas has been doing all along and will probably do throughout the implementation of this agreement. They are playing a game of psychological warfare where they want to extract maximum pain and discomfort and terror with Israeli civilians waiting for their loved ones to come home.”

In a post on X/Twitter, Conricus added, "Hamas will try to make the lives of the families of the Israeli hostages as miserable as possible before releasing them home. Meanwhile, our operations against Hamas continue unabated."

It’s not surprising that Hamas is doing this. Last month they released two hostages in what was likely an attempt to delay a ground invasion as opposed to a gesture of good faith.

Does Hamas actually intend to release any hostages? Or was this just a ruse? Was the idea was to make Israel the scapegoat for continuing military operations in Gaza despite the existence of a ceasefire agreement? Well, ABC News sure fell for the Hamas narrative hook, line and sinker, reporting that “despite” the ceasefire agreement Israel kept fighting anyway—even though that was before the ceasefire was set to begin:

Despite reaching an agreement with Hamas on a temporary cease-fire in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages, the Israeli military continued to bombard the Gaza Strip this morning.



Hamas is fighting a public relations game as much as they are conducting a war/genocide against Israel. Sadly, the mainstream media has been more than willing to help their public relations war—so much so that leftist comedian Bill Maher declared that the media "couldn’t be more pro-Hamas than it is now.”

"They’re saying they want the newsrooms to adopt words such as ‘apartheid,’ I hear it all the time anyway. It’s wrong, and I hear it,” Maher said. "‘Genocide,’ again, wrong, Israel [is] not trying to commit genocide, the other side [is] blatantly saying, we would love to commit genocide on you.”

He’s still right.