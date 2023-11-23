Yes, Biden Is Trying To Dictate How Israel Runs Its War With Israel

After the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel last month, the Biden administration claimed they were allowing Israel to make its own decisions on the timing and strategy of its war with Hamas.

“We’re not directing the Israelis, the timeline is theirs – their thinking, their planning,” an administration official insisted to CNN.

Except that’s not really how things have gone done, is it? Immediately after the attack, the Biden Administration called on Israel not to retaliate. Then they forced delays of Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza and began increasing pressure on Israel for more “humanitarian pauses,” something we all know Hamas wants. President Biden even claimed these “humanitarian pauses” were about "giv[ing] time to get the prisoners [sic] out.”

He actually meant to say hostages.

But White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk blew up that lie on Tuesday, when he told MSNBC that the White House supports “humanitarian pauses irrespective of a hostage deal."

“We’re engaged in very intensive discussion with the Israelis every single day. And I think when the President went to Israel [...] he spoke publicly about war-time decisions being the most difficult decisions. They require deliberation. They require constant, rigorous inquiry into the objectives and whether the policies you’re pursuing are achieving them."

"But one thing we’ve been very focused on—since that time, and before then—is this hostage deal,” McGurk continued. "The President recognized very early, the only way, the only realistic way to get a humanitarian pause in place, and we support humanitarian pauses irrespective of a hostage deal, is through an agreement to bring the hostages home."

Ah, so the pauses were never about getting hostages out now, were they?

McGurk added, "And there [were] a number of very, very difficult, intensive conversations between the President and these other leaders that helped get this done. And, you know, we’re going to have to see where — what happens over the coming days. But the Israelis have fully committed to this deal. Hamas has committed to this deal through the Qataris and the Egyptians.”

It sure sounds like the White House has been trying to instruct Israel on how to conducts its war on Hamas, doesn’t it? That’s funny, as we were previously told that’s exactly what they weren’t going to do. Look, we all know that Biden is under a lot of pressure from the pro-Palestinian wing of his party to demand a cease-fire and that his approval ratings are suffering due to his public support of Israel and his terrible handling of the war.

The Biden White House has often tried to claim that Biden has been a great friend to Israel -- an even better friend to Israel than Trump. That characterization is laughable. Not only did Biden send $100 million in aid to Gaza knowing it would end up in the hands of Hamas, but he also won't sanction Hamas for using human shields. And we can’t forget reports that the Biden administration knew about the planned Hamas attack and chose not to warn Israel.

But he’s not letting Israel conduct this war the way it wants to. Biden is trying to appease the pro-Palestinian wing of his party and make Israel do what he wants for the benefit of his own approval ratings.



