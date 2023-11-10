I Think We Can All Praise John Fetterman for This

Matt Margolis | 11:19 AM on November 10, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

For some time now, if I’ve ever written anything about Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), it hasn’t been positive — and with good reason. Between hiding the severity of his post-stroke cognitive impairment before the election, his ability to effectively communicate or do his job, and his frequent wearing of attire unbecoming of a senator, he’s given us plenty of reason to be critical of him.

But lately, at a time where pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian, and anti-Israel voices on the left are being amplified, Fetterman isn’t one of them.

This week, Fetterman displayed posters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in his Senate office. 

I can imagine Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and the rest of the squad going crazy at this. Certainly, many leftists on X/Twitter weren’t too happy, and many expressed their anger with the senator on the platform, while voices from the right were justifiably praising the senator.

Fetterman seemed to double down on his position on Thursday by waving an Israeli flag at pro-Hamas protesters.

It’s unfortunate that when a Democrat like John Fetterman speaks up in favor of Israel it’s even a newsworthy thing, but that’s the sad reality of the Democratic Party today. Even Joe Biden is facing pressure to be more evenhanded with support for both sides of the ongoing conflict. So Fetterman’s unabashed support for Israel is something we can all praise him for.

