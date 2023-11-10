I Think We Can All Praise John Fetterman for This

For some time now, if I’ve ever written anything about Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), it hasn’t been positive — and with good reason. Between hiding the severity of his post-stroke cognitive impairment before the election, his ability to effectively communicate or do his job, and his frequent wearing of attire unbecoming of a senator, he’s given us plenty of reason to be critical of him.

Advertisement

But lately, at a time where pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian, and anti-Israel voices on the left are being amplified, Fetterman isn’t one of them.

This week, Fetterman displayed posters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in his Senate office.

In my front office I have displayed the posters of the innocent Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.



They will stay up until every single person is safely returned home. pic.twitter.com/qxCmvC97uY — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 7, 2023

I can imagine Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and the rest of the squad going crazy at this. Certainly, many leftists on X/Twitter weren’t too happy, and many expressed their anger with the senator on the platform, while voices from the right were justifiably praising the senator.

Related: Biden Incompetence on the Frontlines of Israel-Hamas War

Fetterman seemed to double down on his position on Thursday by waving an Israeli flag at pro-Hamas protesters.

John Fetterman waves an Israeli flag at pro-terrorist protesters!!!! pic.twitter.com/TglRdJg9jT — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 10, 2023

It’s unfortunate that when a Democrat like John Fetterman speaks up in favor of Israel it’s even a newsworthy thing, but that’s the sad reality of the Democratic Party today. Even Joe Biden is facing pressure to be more evenhanded with support for both sides of the ongoing conflict. So Fetterman’s unabashed support for Israel is something we can all praise him for.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. One way you can do that is by becoming a VIP member.

PJ Media VIPs get deeper dives into important issues, podcasts, and an ad-free experience. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! There’s never been a better time — and a better opportunity — to stand up for the truth.