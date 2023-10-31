Hunter Biden Better Get Ready to Testify Before Congress

In an interview on Fox News, New House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) revealed that he is “looking at” subpoenaing Hunter Biden, the scandal-plagued son of Joe Biden, as part of various House investigations into the Biden crime family.

“I’m looking at that. I think that desperate times call for desperate measures, and that perhaps is overdue,” Johnson told host Maria Bartiromo. However, he noted that a “full decision” has not been made yet.

“We’re trying to move forward on some of this very aggressively,” Johnson said. “I think the American people are owed these answers. And I think our suspicions about all this, the evidence that we have gathered so far, as you know, is affirming what many of us feared may be the worst.”

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden after House Republicans’ investigations into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings revealed a trove of evidence of bribery and influence-peddling. This included financial records showing that the Bidens and their associates created over 20 shell companies to launder more than $24 million in payments from foreign entities, including China.

Like former Speaker McCarthy, Johnson wants to make this impeachment inquiry about facts, not politics. He was noncommittal when Bartiromo asked if the impeachment inquiry would become an actual impeachment of Joe Biden.

“We’ll see, Maria,” Johnson replied. “I worked on the committees of jurisdiction, and the judiciary is one of those. I think our chairmen have done an exceptional job. You have spoken to all of them, Jamie Comer and Jim Jordan and [Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)], on Oversight and Judiciary and Ways and Means [committees].”

Speaker Johnson insisted that there is a “constitutional responsibility to follow this truth where it leads.”

“We don’t use this for political and partisan games, like the Democrats have done and did against Donald Trump twice,” Johnson said. “We are going to follow the law and follow the Constitution. And I think we — you and I have a suspicion of where that may lead. But we’re going to let the evidence speak for itself.”

Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady recently testified before the House Judiciary Committee and confirmed that the allegations of bribery made against President Joe Biden by a longtime FBI informant were, in fact, credible.

Recent polling shows increasing numbers of Americans have become convinced that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden did something illegal in connection with Hunter’s foreign business dealings.