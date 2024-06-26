PhRMA Is Funding the Radical Transgender Movement

Off all the Left's revolutionary movements seeking to transform traditional American liberties and culture, none is as senseless and barbaric as that of transgenderism. It's the "T" in the "LGBTQ++++Etc..." formulation.

Advertisement

Transgenderism is simple to understand but difficult to contemplate why anybody in their right mind would adopt it as their fundamental worldview. But they do, and here's the rationale: Think you were born in the "wrong" body? Don't worry, we've got the drugs and surgical procedures to fix that!

Through its deadening control of most precincts in public education and public health, as well as a mainstream media that dares not include critical coverage of any sort regarding the movement, transgenderism is being forced into the deepest corners of American daily life, including most dangerously elementary schools.

Increasingly, parents, especially but not exclusively in blue states, are not allowed to know if their elementary school sons or daughters have been brainwashed into thinking they should be of the opposite sex.

Transgenderism at its most extreme pushes for public health and education policies that deny parents any voice whatsoever in determining how such children are subsequently treated following such a declaration.

Mention PhRMA — aka the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association — is normally portrayed in the Mainstream Media as a corporate special interest with mostly conservative/Establishment Republican ties. So nobody associates PhRMA with the Left's radical movements.

Well, guess again, Bunky, and consider what Tom Jones and the American Accountability Foundation (AAF) recently reported regarding the role of PhRMA in funding elements of the transgenderism movement.

While PhRMA has contributed to a wide-array of left-leaning groups, most troubling is PhRMA’s support for organizations that are pushing to advance the LGBTQ agenda. PhRMA’s support for LGBTQ groups spans from the now-notorious Trevor Project, which provides counseling to teenagers on gender transitioning without parental consent, to state transgender groups, to groups that sponsor drag shows, to groups that host 'pride' events. These contributions, totaling over $720,000 from 2017 to 2022, show that PhRMA is complicit in advancing the radical LGBTQ agenda in America.

Advertisement

Why on earth would the people who research, design, manufacture, and market the vast majority of prescription drugs in the hyper-billions-of-dollars-market for pills to cure what ails us have any interest in whether Little George or Little Sally thinks God screwed up their gender so they need hormone therapy?

And what's PhRMA's interest in the horrendous surgical procedures that remove female breasts and reconfigure vaginas into faux penises (or the opposite in the case of males transitioning to females)?

The answer is simple: P-R-O-F-I-T. According to a study published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), more than 48,000 patients underwent Gender Assignment Surgery (GAS) from 2016 to 2020.

The most common procedures were breast and chest procedures, which occurred in 27,187 patients (56.6 percent), followed by genital reconstruction (16, 872 [35.1 percent]) and other facial and cosmetic procedures (6,669 [13.9 percent]). The absolute number of GAS procedures rose from 4,552 in 2016 to a peak of 13 ,011 in 2019 and then declined slightly to 12 ,818 in 2020. Overall, 25,099 patients (52.3 percent) were aged 19 to 30 years, 10, 476 (21.8 percent) were aged 31 to 40, and 3,678 (7.7 percent) were aged 12 to 18 years. When stratified by the type of procedure performed, breast and chest procedures made up a greater percentage of the surgical interventions in younger patients, while genital surgical procedures were greater in older patients.

Did you catch that 3,678 teens aged 12 to 18 underwent GAS?

Advertisement

Industry researchers expect those numbers to increase throughout the rest of the current decade. After examining data for the period from 2018 to 2021, Grand View Research concluded:

The U.S. sex reassignment hormone therapy market size was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.05 percent from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the increasing efforts by key market players in developing highly efficient novel hormone therapy coupled with rising awareness regarding the benefits associated with adopting sex reassignment hormone therapies. Moreover, increasing government support through awareness programs and policies is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. (Emphasis added)

The costs of GAS can vary widely, ranging from $5,000 to $75,000 or more. And that doesn't include the costs of drugs that must be continued long after the surgical procedure has been performed and healed. Take a mid-range figure of $35,000 as the average and multiply that times 48,019. The total is $1.6 billion.

If that seems like a tiny market for a huge special interest group like PhRMA to be concerned about, remember that the market is expected to expand significantly and a huge proportion of those who undergo such surgeries will need medical services, including pharmaceuticals, for decades afterward.

Put otherwise, PhRMA senses a bunch of bucks to be made, so many that investing $770,000 between 2017 and 2022 to help encourage market growth is a bargain. Here, according to AAF, are the groups who received those PhRMA bucks:

Advertisement

• Equality California, which supported bills in California requiring teachers undergo “LGBTQ+ cultural competency training” and a bill that would require a parent’s affirmation of child’s gender identity be considered during child custody decisions. • The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, which publishes a “Facts for Families” guide on “Transgender and Gender Diverse Youth” that provides guidance on medical and surgical gender transitioning. • Diversity Richmond, which sponsors events such as “drag bingos.” • The Human Rights Campaign, which pushes the LGBTQ agenda in workplaces and schools. • The LGBTQ Victory Institute, which aims to place LGBTQ individuals in presidential appointments. • The Trevor Project, which offers counseling on gender transitions without parental consent to teenagers. • The Maine Transgender Network, which opposed a bill to establish a rating system for books in school libraries and opposed a bill to allow only female students to participate in girls’ school sports. • The Center for Black Equity, which sponsors black LGBTQ pride events and brands itself as “an alternative to the largely white mainstream LGBTQ+ movement.”

The AAF is an investigative research foundation headed by Tom Jones, a veteran congressional investigator. This bunch has done a great deal of work in recent years and was recently recognized by the Heritage Foundation. That recognition enables AAF to do Sovereignty 2025:

This project is aimed at exposing and building a database of bureaucrats in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as well as other departments and agencies, who are the architects and advocates of the Biden administration’s disastrous open-borders policies. AAF will be highlighting those in the federal bureaucracy who, although their faces don’t appear on TV, and most Americans have never even heard their names, are responsible for the current crisis. Shining a light on these individuals is vitally important, as, if allowed to remain in their positions operating in the shadows, they can be expected to obstruct any future president’s effort to fix the problem and secure the border.